NFL Winners and Losers from Week 3: Tua stakes MVP claim, Jags look lost
It's NFL Week 3, which means we're starting to get a sense for the contenders and the pretenders.
NFL Week 3 loser: Cowboys defense
Micah Parsons continues his DPOY pace, but the Dallas Cowboys' defense looked vulnerable for the first time all season in Sunday's shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Joshua Dobbs efficiently accrued 198 yards while James Connor ripped off 14 carries for 98 yards and a score. Utility man Rondale Moore was a thorn in Dallas' side as well.
In total, the Cards put four touchdowns on the board en route to a 28-16 win. It's no coincidence that Dallas was without star CB Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL in practice during the week. While Diggs' absence was far from the only problem, the likes of Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland struggled to cover for Diggs' absence in the backfield. Arizona consistently won matchups on the perimeter, with Hollywood Brown (five catches, 65 yards, one TD) and Michael Wilson (two catches, 86 yards) emerging as the primary beneficiaries.
Dallas will have to look in the mirror and muster the strength to overcome long odds in Week 4 when the Patriots come to town.
NFL Week 3 winner: Keenan Allen
The Chargers finally broke into the win column with a narrow 28-24 victory over the struggling Vikings. Justin Herbert deserves credit for his work under center, but the big winner from Sunday afternoon was Keenan Allen.
At 31 years of age, Allen continues to stave off Father Time with elite production as Los Angeles' No. 1 receiver. He was absolutely electric on Sunday, roping in 18 catches for 215 yards. He also completed a 49-yard touchdown pass, as the cherry on top. It was a historic day for Allen, who became the first NFL player ever to record three 15-reception games in his career.
Allen and the Chargers remain potent on offense. If the clutch-time execution improves and the defense can start trending in the right direction, there's every reason to believe Los Angeles can turn the season around — quickly, if Allen keeps it up.