NHL MVP Power Rankings: Way-too-early candidates for the Hart Trophy
With the 2023-24 NHL season still in its early stages, we take a look at some players that could win the Hart Trophy, including some former NHL MVPs.
The New Jersey Devils took several steps forward in the 2022-23 season, and that was largely thanks to Jack Hughes' highly-anticipated breakout season. The 22-year-old set career-highs in goals (43), assists (56) and points (99), and finished the season with only three penalties taken in 78 games.
With an improved supporting cast that includes brother Luke Hughes, an acclimated Timo Meier, and Tyler Toffoli, Hughes and the Devils are earmarked to repeat their 52-win success from last season. If the 2019 No. 1 overall pick can breach the 100-point plateau for the first time in his young career, he'll find himself smack dab in the middle of the Hart Trophy conversation.
As far as 'most valuable' goes, the Devils might start the 2023-24 season 0-2-0 if not for some individual brilliance from Hughes. That's no slight to Meier, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, or any of the other Devils, but instead an indication of how good Hughes really is.
This is a team that lost a lot of tenured veterans, such as Ryan Graves, Tomas Tatar, and Damon Severson. With the lineup in flux, New Jersey needs someone to give them some consistency and a shoulder to lean on while they adjust - Hughes gives them exactly what the doctor ordered.