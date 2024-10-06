Nick Saban's Vanderbilt disrespect came back to bite Alabama
Sometimes it's better to say nothing at all. Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had the audacity, according to Vanderbilt fans, to disrespect their school and their atmosphere just two weeks prior to Bama going on the road to face the Commodores.
Saban said that Vanderbilt was "the only place you play in the SEC that's not hard to play" during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Sept. 20.
The former Alabama coach was certainly very confident. Vanderbilt isn't considered a football powerhouse and Alabama, the resumé speaks for itself. It seems all too natural that Alabama would come in and walk over the Commodores, just as they had done in the previous 23 meetings.
Well, not after Vanderbilt shocked Alabama, 40-35. Yes, you read that correctly. The Vanderbilt Commodores, considered by many as the doormat of the mighty SEC for many years, upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in Nashville behind their emotional leader, quarterback Diego Pavia.
Oh, and speaking of Pavia, he has now beaten Auburn and Alabama in his career, the former coming as a member of New Mexico State before moving into Nashville to deliver this gem of a victory.
And if you thought that Vanderbilt was unaware of the former Bama head coach's disrespect toward the Commodores, they played the clip of his comments on the videoboard at FirstBank Stadium. Checkmate.
Vanderbilt got the last laugh on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide
Don't feel too bad for Alabama. They just have to endure a Stephen A. Smith rant on First Take, drop a few spots in the polls and then they will come back and be just fine. At the same time, can we give some love to Vanderbilt? They have never beaten a No. 1 team and have been a circled win in the SEC for several teams for decades.
Maybe this is one of those magical nights where the stars just aligned and the football gods were dissappointed in Saban going the hot-take route because he had a fortuitous time against the Commodores in his tenure. Whatever the reason may be, the Black and Gold found a way to reign supreme over the Crimson Tide.
The nightmare seemed destined to happen after Vanderbilt hit a pick-six early in the game, but after all, this is Alabama, and they will find a way just like what they did against Georgia a week ago. However, the Bulldogs' second-half surge was nullified by prodigy Ryan Williams coming up clutch and saving the day. This time, not so much.
Maybe Nick Saban can learn something from this mess and not disrespect another opponent like that ever again. It wouldn't hurt to try.