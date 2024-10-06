Who should be No. 1 in college football rankings after Vanderbilt stuns Alabama?
Yeah, that'll shake up the college football rankings pretty well, Vanderbilt.
One week removed from blasting the Georgia Bulldogs, hanging on for a dramatic victory, and ultimately taking over No. 1 in the AP Top 25, the Alabama Crimson Tide believed that they could just waltz into Nashville and handle the Vanderbilt Commodores as they'd done 23 consecutive times coming into the 2024 season.
Here's the thing: In those other 23 meetings, the 'Dores didn't have Diego Pavia. And you don't walk into Diego Pavia's house and not get hit in the mouth right back. The fiery quarterback did just that in leading his team to a stunning 40-35 upset win.
The New Mexico State transfer orchestrated one of the biggest college football upsets we've seen in recent memory. Sure, Vanderbilt is an SEC opponent but, in many years, that's been in name only. Pavia, however, has been a shot in the arm, albeit an inconsistent one. More importantly, the Commodores were 0-60 prior to Saturday evening against Top 5-ranked teams in the AP Top 25.
That's now 1-60. And as Vanderbilt adds the one to that record in such situations, we'll also add a new No. 1 in the college football rankings. The only question is who it will be.
Who will be ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Vanderbilt upsets Alabama?
In all likelihood, it will be the Texas Longhorns who reclaim their spot at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football rankings following Alabama's upset loss. Steve Sarkisian's team was leapfrogged after the Crimson Tide notched the win over Georgia but they have nothing even close to a blemish on their record to this point, not to mention a beatdown of Michigan in the Big House.
The other possible contenders for the No. 1 spot would be the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Tennessee Volunteers but neither program has nearly the same caliber of signature win as the Longhorns to this point. That will be the feather in Texas' cap after their start, especially getting off to this hot start with Quinn Ewers missing the better part of three games with an injury.
Of course, things have changed quickly in the AP Top 25 rankings this season and we could see that trend certainly continue. Because Texas will play in Red River against rival Oklahoma in Week 7 while Ohio State takes on Oregon and Tennessee welcomes a rival of their own, Florida, to town.
And with Vanderbilt toppling Alabama, we now know that truly anything is possible.