Nick Sirianni's potential hot seat could land the Eagles an all-world replacement
By John Buhler
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately?" league. Nick Sirianni was once on top of the world, but now he is getting toppled on. The Philadelphia Eagles went from winning the NFC two years ago to being one more underwhelming season away from moving on from their head coach. I would say coordinator attrition hurt him considerably last year, but I would not move on from Sirianni just yet.
However, there are rumors starting to circulate that if the Eagles were to move on from Sirianni after next season, they might be the front-runners to land Bill Belichick. After spending two decades leading the New England Patriots, Belichick is out of the NFL for the first time since the 1970s. He thought he was going to get the Atlanta Falcons job, but they decided to hire Raheem Morris instead.
While San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan supposedly offered him a job to do whatever on his staff this season, Belichick wisely passed on the opportunity. Although other teams could be interested in hiring Belichick, such as the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or New York Jets, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned that the Eagles gig is the one that Belichick desperately wants to land.
Here is what Shanahan said to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic while appearing on The TK Show.
“I threw it all out to him, like whatever he’d want to do. I was like, would you be interested? He was very nice and appreciative, but he politely turned me down. He loves football so much that you never know what he would want.”
And here is what Fowler said to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on an episode of Talkin' Ball.
We have a whole season ahead of us, but let's be perfectly clear that the Belichick rumors will not die.
Nick Siranni may feel Bill Belichick breathing down his shoulder this year
While we may have had a boatload of head-coaching changes this past offseason, two that did not occur reside in the NFC East. Outside of Dan Quinn in Washington, there is a halfway decent chance that all three of the Commanders' rivals could be looking for new head coaches in 2025. Belichick used to work for the Giants, but that team is not ready to compete. As for the other two, they sure are.
One of the reasons why Philadelphia may be the preferred landing spot is honestly, ownership. Jeffrey Lurie is not a meddler like Jerry Jones has built his reputation on being. The Eagles have been to multiple Super Bowls since the Cowboys last been to one. Factor in Philadelphia being in a far better place from a roster standpoint beyond this year, and you can understand the appeal there.
However, there is one thing that may stand in the way of Belichick potentially taking the Eagles job should it open up. Like Jones, he does love him some control. In Dallas, he would be the de facto general manager with presumably Stephen Jones and Will McClay reporting to him. In Philadelphia, there is no way Lurie will push Howie Roseman to the side to let a 70-something Belichick take over.
There is so much football left to be played between then and now, but Sirianni better start winning...