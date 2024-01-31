Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a battle for Western Conference supremacy tonight, but will Nikola Jokic take the floor?
By Lior Lampert
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets tonight. The Thunder have been one of the more exciting and surprising storylines of the 2023-24 season, yet some people are still not sold. Another win against the Nuggets would go a long way toward their status as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.
Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended to superstar status, vaulting atop the NBA’s MVP power rankings alongside two-time award winner Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets. In other words, tonight’s contest could feature two shortlisted candidates to earn the league’s most prestigious individual honor.
However, will Denver have their superstar center on the floor when the Nuggets visit the Paycom Center?
Nikola Jokic listed as out vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Initially, per the NBA’s official injury report, Jokic was listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s clash with SGA and the Thunder due to lower back pain. Later in the afternoon, Jokic was officially ruled out.
Understandably, Jokic feels back pain from all the heavy lifting he’s done throughout the course of the season to carry the Nuggets and keep them afloat atop the West standings. Over the past seven games, he’s seen a steady uptick in playing time, logging 36.1 minutes per game -- compared to his 33.7 per-game average this season.
Jokic has been one of the most durable players in the NBA, appearing for at least 72 games in seven of his first eight full campaigns. He missed just one game this season on Nov. 27, 2023.
Even after getting poked in the eye against the New York Knicks on Jan. 25, Jokic returned to the game and didn’t miss any time after the fact.
In 47 games, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, adding 12.1 rebounds, nine assists, and 1.2 steals per game.