NLCS Schedule, Teams, Bracket, Series Standings and TV info
An up-to-date breakdown of the NLCS schedule including the date, time and streaming services that will carry the games.
It's now official. The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS for a chance to represent the National League in the World Series. On the surface, this series could be one of the most competitive series' this season.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for this series.
NLCS schedule: Dates, times, TV info for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Monday, October 16: Game 1, AZ @ PHI, 8:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Tuesday, October 17: Game 2, AZ @ PHI, 8:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Thursday, October 19: Game 3, PHI @ AZ, 5:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Friday, October 20: Game 4, PHI @ AZ, 8:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Saturday, October 21: Game 5 (if necessary), PHI @ AZ, 8:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Monday, October 23: Game 6 (if necessary), AZ @ PHI, 5:00 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Tuesday, October 24: Game 7 (if necessary), AZ @ PHI, 8:00 p.m. (TBS)
TBS will have the broadcast for the entirety of the NLCS. There are mostly primetime games on deck for the Phillies and D'Backs but Games 3 and 6 (if necessary for the latter) in the best-of-seven affair will be early start times at 5 p.m. ET.
MLB Playoff Bracket: Phillies and Diamondbacks path to NLCS
Both of these teams began their playoff runs in the Wild Card round. There are a few similarities and a few differences in their paths to the NLCS. Let's look into each path.
The Phillies began their journey at home, welcoming the NL East rival Miami Marlins to Citizens Bank Park. They promptly dispatched of the Marlins in two games, outscoring Miami 11-2 in those two games.
Philadelphia then had to enter the unwelcomed territory of the top-seeded Braves. Behind some bulletin board material provided by Orlando Arcia, the Phillies were able to topple Atlanta in four games.
Arizona wasn't so fortunate in the Wild Card round. They were forced to take on the Brewers in Milwaukee, opposed by the daunting 1-2 punch of Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. Arizona wasn't overmatched though, winning both games behind some great pitching of their own.
In the NLDS, they faced the LA Dodgers. Arizona would haunt the Dodgers' starting pitching, seemingly taking each game over in the first few innings, impressively sweeping the 100-win powerhouse.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks season series results
This series looks to be an incredible, competitive series between these two ball clubs. They've matched up seven times in 2023 with the Phillies winning the series four games to three. In those seven games, the Phillies have outscored the Diamondbacks 45 to 34.
But these games were back in May and June. Both teams have progressed tremendously since they last saw each other. This series looks to be just as, if not more competitive than their seven-game regular season series.