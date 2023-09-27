Notre Dame legend calls Ryan Day’s accosting of Lou Holtz ‘bizarre’
After Ryan Day called out Lou Holtz post-win, another Notre Dame legend responded by saying it was not right to call out an aging football legend.
After Ryan Day's post-game interview in their win against Notre Dame, Fighting Irish legend Brady Quinn responded by saying it was "bizarre" to call out an 86-year-old. He continued by saying that Day didn't show any emotion after his losses against Michigan. and Holtz didn't say anything that wasn't true before the loss.
To be quite honest, if you go on ESPN and call out someone that leaves you out for slander down the line. Holtz is a college football legend and should have known the national media landscape and the territory that comes with calling someone on national television. While the coach hasn't regretted what he said, someone else shouldn't be mad he said it.
In all fairness, Ohio State would have probably been better off if Ryan Day had not made that speech. Creating unnecessary headlines in public is usually not a good idea and should be avoided at all costs. Quinn did talk about how Day should have just praised Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes' defense, and Treveyon Henderson. That would have been the best thing to say after the win.
After creating some much noise after the win against Notre Dame, what is next for Ryan Day's team?
The next three weeks shouldn't be too challenging for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They face off against Maryland and Purdue and they are currently on bye this week. Maryland is undefeated but hasn't really played anyone up to the Buckeyes' level so far. Ohio State will be overwhelming favorites due to their offensive weapons and defense.
Purdue is a 1-3 squad that lost to Fresno State in Week 1 so shouldn't be too much of a challenge for a playoff contender like the Buckeyes. The conference play finally gets interesting in a little less than a month when Ohio State faces off against Penn State. The Lions are a top team in the country led by Drew Allar.
After Penn State, the schedule eases out with mediocre Big 10 opponents, with a Wisconsin team being their hardest adversary during that stretch. At the end of the regular season, Ohio State faces off against Michigan in a game that most likely will have huge playoff implications.