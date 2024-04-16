Nuggets 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets are on a quest to repeat as NBA champions this season. Here is everything to know to follow their journey through the 2024 playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
Two-time NBA MVP and presumed favorite to win his third award in four seasons, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets are on a quest to defend their crown as reigning champions after finishing with a 57-25 record and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Denver has a chance to join rarified air by winning another championship, making them the 14th team in league history to win back-to-back titles and the first since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017-18.
But the Nuggets have a long way to go before reaching the stage of the NBA Finals in a highly competitive West playoff picture where each series should be a dogfight and only get more intense as the stakes get raised.
Let's assess the Nuggets' schedule for the 2024 NBA Playoffs as they prepare for what they hope will be another long postseason run that ends with them hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Nuggets 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
As of this writing, Tuesday, Apr. 16, this is how things stand for the Nuggets:
- Game 1: vs. Lakers, Saturday, Apr. 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Announcing a time and broadcast can be difficult, especially when you don't even know one of the two teams involved in the matchup. Like us, the Nuggets are awaiting the Western Conference NBA Play-In Tournament results to see who their opponent in the first round of the playoffs is.
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are meeting in the play-in on Tuesday, Apr. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET to determine the No. 7 seed and who will face the Nuggets in a best-of-seven first-round series.
Regardless, we know that Game 1 will be on Saturday, Apr. 20, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, where the Nuggets had a 33-8 regular season record (tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for most home wins in the conference).