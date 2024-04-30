3 offseason moves the Lakers need to make to get back to the NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers can still salvage this with a savvy offseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers bowed out of the first round with a 4-1 series loss to the Denver Nuggets. The future can be scary, but it's coming up fast for this Lakers squad. LeBron James is about to enter free agency for the first time in six years, and he will have one goal in mind — to pressure the Lakers' front office into meaningful change.
We saw the Lakers sit on their hands at the trade deadline and waste a season of LeBron's twilight. That cannot happen again. Some will argue that Los Angeles should cut ties with James and start over, but let's be realistic. If LeBron James is willing to sign with your franchise and prop up a contender, ya let him. The Lakers shouldn't let LeBron walk, and more importantly, they won't.
It's the moves made around James' seemingly inevitable extension that will determine Los Angeles' success next season. We can speculate about James jumping ship — what if the Sixers draft Bronny!? — but frankly, after planting such deep business roots in the City of Angels, James would be hard-pressed to leave. Especially when the best contenders around the league are small(er) market clubs in frigid locales. He ain't going to Minnesota.
So, 1) re-sign LeBron. That is the first order of business. Beyond that, here are a few savvy moves to transform Los Angeles from pretenders into contenders. And folks, we are going to turn the Lakers into some dawgs.
3. Lakers should target Mo Wagner to back up Anthony Davis
The Jaxson Hayes minutes this postseason were, uh, not great. The Lakers need another big to spell Anthony Davis — preferably one that can also share the floor in certain matchups. Davis is at his best in the five spot, but there are times when the Lakers need to ease his burden or add bulk to their frontcourt.
As far as affordable free-agent centers are concerned, Mo Wagner stands out. He shouldn't cost much more than the mid-level exception, if that. He probably wants to stay with the Orlando Magic, where he is a beloved cult figure and his brother is an ascending star. But, Wagner's minutes are limited in the robust Magic frontcourt, and the Lakers offer the allure of playing in Los Angeles next to LeBron James.
It has been a tremendous campaign for Wagner off the Magic bench. He averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on .601/.333/.814 splits in 17.7 minutes in the regular season. Few bench bigs offer more effective scoring packages. Wagner can space out to the 3-point line, attack on straight-line drives, or throw his weight around in the post. He's a heads-up passer for his position, and more importantly, he's a scrappy son of a gun.
Wagner isn't an elite defender by traditional metrics, but he plays all-out, all the time. He's going to put his body on the line, take charges, and make the small efforts, even if it doesn't always result in a tick on the stat sheet. Wagner changes the energy of games with his hustle and he's a nice fit next to AD when Los Angeles goes to two-big lineups. He would be a truly meaningful addition.
2. Lakers should pry Kyle Lowry away from Philadelphia
The Lakers are always a hot spot for aging vets looking for one last rodeo on a vet minimum contract. Everybody and their mother will talk about Chris Paul joining the Lakers this offseason, but if Los Angeles can only add one 38-year-old, 6-foot-nothing point guard, Kyle Lowry is arguably the better pickup.
Some of it is fit-based. Lowry is more comfortable bombing spot-up 3s and playing the connector role than CP3, who has spent his entire career pick-and-rolling teams to death. The Lakers would benefit from another prototypical setup man and we've seen CP3 share the court with other high-volume creators before, so it's not like it wouldn't work. All the same, Lowry is more natural in a restricted, complementary role.
It's primarily a defense thing. Most small 38-year-old guards cannot defend. CP3 was an easy target for smart offenses late in the season. Lowry is averaging 34.1 minutes per game in the playoffs right now and he has been the Sixers' third-best player in a competitive series. His constant effort and second efforts on defense have been utterly mesmerizing. It's a treat to watch Lowry grift his way to foul calls and force turnovers with his quick hands. Few perimeter defenders are more instinctual, and Lowry has the benefit of extra bulk to offset height concerns and his waning lateral quickness.
He needs to take it slow in the regular season, and the Lakers can't expect the All-Star Lowry of old. But, when the lights are brightest, Lowry can still very clearly bring it. The intensity, basketball I.Q., and championship pedigree are all very appealing on what is potentially a minimum contract or slightly above it. Los Angeles would need to convince Lowry to leave his hometown team and a coach he loves, so it's an uphill battle, but the Lakers need to try.
1. Lakers should trade for Alex Caruso
Again: DAWGS.
The Lakers' roster needs a jolt of electricity, that live-wire energy that sustains contenders around the association. This postseason has served as a prime example of the pitfalls of older rosters. You need to be able to guard at a high-intensity level for 48 minutes, and young legs don't hurt on the offensive end either. Caruso is not exactly "young" by NBA standards at 30 years old, but he's young in spirit and he would give the Lakers that extra rush of adrenaline.
Caruso is already beloved in LA. The Lakers' decision to let him walk a few summers ago still haunts the franchise. Since his departure, Caruso has transformed into one of the league's most valuable role players. So valuable the Chicago Bulls, despite no real shot of contending in the playoffs, have held onto his contract despite the potential to recoup multiple first-round picks at the trade deadline.
There will be a lot of talk about Los Angeles "star-hunting," and going after names like Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. Maybe the better move is to save a little flexibility for the future, invest a couple premium assets — let's say Austin Reaves and a first-round pick — in Caruso, and let defense rule the day.
Caruso can elevate the Lakers' defense to another level working in tandem with Anthony Daivs. Some fans will balk at the idea of parting with Reaves, but if that is what it takes to land the NBA's best guard defender — a whirlwind force who creates havoc (1.7 steals) and locks down at the point of attack — so be it. Caruso isn't some stiff on offense either. He hit 40.8 percent of his 3s this season and he's a high-I.Q. passer, capable of quickly processing the floor and promoting a free-flowing offense.
Los Angeles needs to make a run at Caruso. It's the perfect value opportunity, the sort of needle-moving acqusition that won't cost an arm and a leg. Plus, what better way to save the Lakers than a reunion fans have wanted for years?