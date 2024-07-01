Oklahoma City Thunder's projected depth chart after adding Isaiah Hartenstein
By Lior Lampert
After shockingly finishing as the top seed in the Western Conference in 2023-24, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered this offseason with cap space to burn.
On Monday, they put their financial resources to good use, prying free agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hartenstein and the Thunder agreed on a three-year, $87 million pact.
The Thunder have so many talented young players under team control at cost-friendly rates, so they can afford to make a splash move like this. But where does Hartenstein fit in with Oklahoma City's current group?
Here's how the Thunder rotation may shake out following the acquisition of Hartenstein.
Oklahoma City Thunder's projected depth chart after adding Isaiah Hartenstein
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cason Wallace
Nikola Topic
SG
Alex Caruso
Isaiah Joe
Aaron Wiggins
Ajay Mitchell
SF
Jalen Williams
Lugentz Dort
Ousmane Dieng
Dillon Jones
PF
Chet Holmgren
Kenrich Williams
C
Isaiah Hartenstein
Jaylin Williams
It remains unclear whether Hartenstein will start or come off the bench. Regardless, he is getting paid significantly to be an impactful contributor. But it is hard to envision Oklahoma City committing $29 million annually to a reserve.
Oklahoma City needed alternative frontcourt options, especially considering slender-framed Chet Holmgren struggled against more physically dominant centers. Hartenstein addresses that concern with flying colors, presenting them with someone who could play alongside the former.
Head coach Mark Daigneault and the Thunder pride themselves on playing a five-out, spread offense, making Hartenstein an unconventional schematic fit. However, the 7-footer's ability to operate as an offensive hub/facilitator and set decisive screens while crashing the glass makes him a worthwhile asset. He can do all the little things Oklahoma City lacked during their incredibly successful campaign.
Hartenstein broke out tremendously this season. He averaged career highs in rebounds (8.3), assists (2.5), steals (1.2) and minutes (25.3) per game. Moreover, he logged 1.1 nightly swats while shooting an efficient 64.4 percent from the floor.
After a brief stint with the Knicks, Hartenstein returns to the West. He offers the Thunder a large body to throw at reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City's presumed challenger in the conference.