Orioles broadcast can't believe obvious umpire mistake amid drama with Yankees
By Lior Lampert
The controversial hit-by-pitch from Baltimore Orioles right-hander Albert Suarez that struck New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the hand is being debated ad nauseam.
Tensions in the Bronx were flaring on Tuesday night, especially after Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres got hit by a pitch in addition to Judge. New York outfielder Alex Verdugo delivered a not-safe-for-work message to the Orioles from the dugout, expressing his disdain for Baltimore's actions. Nonetheless, the two teams had roughly 24 hours to simmer down before facing off again the following day. But unfortunately, cooler heads did not prevail.
On Wednesday, the Yankees attempted to retaliate by drilling Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, though they only hurt themselves in their failed revenge attempt. However, the most shocking outcome of the situation may be what transpired after the infielder got hit by a 94-mile-per-hour fastball.
Despite the recent history between the two clubs, home plate umpire Gabe Morales didn't warn either bench. It was a baffling move that left Orioles broadcasters Kevin Brown and Brett Hollander stunned:
Orioles broadcast in disbelief after obvious umpire mistake amid drama with Yankees
“That was right up and in," Hollander said as Henderson slowly but surely made his way to first base with a look of discontent. "Gabe Morales has to warn them now -- everyone is chirping for it.”
Afterward, Brown lauded Henderson for handling the past two days "very maturely" before expressing how "surprised" he was by Morales not reacting accordingly.
Morales has to ensure both sides stay level-headed, especially in a heated rivalry like this.
"Given the circumstances and what transpired last night, I'm not sure how he [Morales] does not warn both benches," Hollander pondered. "No idea," Brown replied.
Moreover, Brown highlighted that we can't definitively conclude Yankees reliever Victor Gonzalez hit Henderson intentionally. Nonetheless, this would have been the moment to do it.
" ... down three [runs] in the seventh with the bases empty is the time you might do it. And if they did do it, and if they did throw up and in intentionally to Gunnar Henderson, then frankly, shame on them.”
We will see if this carries over into Thursday's contest between the Yanks and Orioles as they wrap up their three-game series. Regardless, this won't be the last we hear about the continuously developing story.
The Yankees have yet to announce an official diagnosis. But recent updates regarding Judge's injury status sound ominous.