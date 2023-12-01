Pac-12 Championship Ticket Prices: How much does it cost to see Oregon-Washington?
Though conference championship weekend in college football figures to be absolutely phenomenal, the Pac-12 Championship Game is one helluva way to kick things off. On Friday night, we get a rematch between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks, this time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.
Washington, of course, won the regular-season meeting as they went on to a perfect 12-0 record. That loss at Husky Stadium, though, stands as the only blemish on Oregon's record this season. Now, the Huskies come into the Pac-12 Championship Game ranked No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings with the Ducks not far behind at No. 5.
Ostensibly, this game is win-and-in for the College Football Playoff. If Oregon were to lose -- though they are nearly double-digit favorites -- their CFP hopes are done. But a close Washington loss and a ton of chaos elsewhere in college football could still get the Huskies in too.
In any case, this game is going to be electric and one of the most anticipated rematches in some time. But how much would it cost to go see Oregon vs. Washington? Let's dive into the latest Pac-12 Championship Game ticket prices, which are actually a bit surprising.
Pac-12 Championship Game ticket prices for Oregon vs. Washington
Tickets for the Pac-12 Championship Game are stunningly cheap and anyone in the Vegas area should look into taking advantage of that. Tickets in the 400-level of Allegiant Stadium are as cheap as $22 on Ticketmaster and as cheap as $16 on SeatGeek. For watching the Oregon vs. Washington rematch in a huge game with huge stakes, that's an absolute steal.
And if you're looking to spring a little bit better seats, tickets in the 100-level are as cheap as $116 on SeatGeek. You could also really splurge for some of the best seats in the house, the midfield, lower-level C levels at Allegiant Stadium, which are as cheap as $400 on Ticketmaster.
It's going to be a fun one and if you are able to get to Vegas, the ticket prices are quite cheap for a game of this caliber. And if you aren't able to make it, just know that everyone in attendance likely got a pretty damn good deal on getting to spectate.