Packers late free agency move shouldn’t remotely change draft plans
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers had some tough decisions to make when it came to the roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst parted ways with running back Aaron Jones and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The former is now a member of the rival Vikings and Campbell signed with the 49ers.
The franchise also released longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari after 11 seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was plagued by injuries for most of the past three years, missing a total of 38 regular-season contests and three playoff games since 2021.
On Thursday, Gutekunst added tackle Andre Dillard. He played in 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and made 10 starts. The club released him in March shortly after the start of free agency.
Andre Dillard isn't the Packers answer at left tackle
In 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles used the 22nd overall pick on the Washington State product. However, he spent four years with the franchise and appeared in a total of 43 games, with just nine starts. He missed the entire 2020 with a biceps’ injury. The Eagles did not pick up his fifth-year option and he joined the Tennessee Titans in 2023 courtesy of a three-year, $29 million deal.
He played in 16 games for Mike Vrabel’s team and made a career-best 10 starts. Now comes the bad and ironic news.
Dillard wore No. 71 for the Titans this past season. Amazingly, that is exactly where the four-year veteran currently ranks on Pro Football Focus’ list of tackles. He began the season by playing every offensive snap for the team in the first five games. However, he would start only five of the club’s remaining 12 contests. For what it is worth, PFF ranked the Titans’ offensive line the worst in the league in 2023.
As for the Packers, they are tied with the Cardinals and Rams with a league-best 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Gutekunst has the 25th overall pick, as well as two choices in both the second and third rounds. Could he package some choices to possibly move ahead of the Titans? Some have the former Notre Dame standout the choice of Tennessee with the seventh overall pick.
As for Dillard, he may be nothing more than a training camp and/or preseason body when it’s all said and done. For now, he’s a low-risk addition for a team that looks to build on last season’s late surge that resulted in a playoff appearance.