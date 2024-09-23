Packers praise of Malik Willis should get Jordan Love's attention
All offseason, the Green Bay Packers were critiqued for their lack of quarterback depth behind their starter, Jordan Love. They must have heard the rumblings, or just understood this themselves, because they made a trade to acquire Tennessee Titans backup QB Malik Willis just before the 2024 season kicked off.
It took just one game for the Packers' quarterback depth to be put to the test. Jordan Love would go down with a knee injury at the end of Green Bay's Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Willis would be forced to step in for Love, heading into games with the Indianapolis Colts and his former team, the Tennessee Titans.
Willis would walk out of these two games with two victories, resulting in players and coaches around the Packers organization talking very highly of him.
In two games, Willis has completed 25 of 33 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed 12 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. But, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has spoken more to his work ethic than anything.
“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in a short period of time. People can’t fathom that. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this,” LaFleur said.
And it's comments like this and performances like Willis has put together that should really get Love's attention. LaFleur is showing that he has the ability to come away with wins when Love is on the sideline. With such a high potential backup, like Willis, it's hard for Love to not take notice of the praise that he's receiving,
Now, let me preface. Love is their franchise guy. The gap between Love and Willis is tremendous. There is no quarterback battle and there is no competition to be had. Green Bay would take Love at 70 percent health and ability over Willis at 100 percent.
But, far too often, players in the NFL find themselves irreplaceable. LaFleur is proving to Love and everybody else that he can field a team and a gameplan that can win with a short notice quarterback.
Obviously, Love is still the guy and his relationship with LaFleur is great. But, LaFleur is doing incredible work, as is Willis, to keep the Packers afloat in Love's absence.