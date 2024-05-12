Packers sleeper pegged for immediate impact in rookie season
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers have been infusing youth into a roster that was beginning to grow old and weary. Players such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and wide receiver Randall Cobb are all long gone.
As Rodgers' relationship with the organization began to sour, general manager Brian Gutekunst was criticized for his roster management. By the end of the 2023 season, the criticism turned into overwhelming praise. In his first season as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love led the Packers to a postseason berth and a dominant playoff victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gutekunst has continued the youth movement this offseason. Green Bay made 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed eight undrafted rookie free agents. The Packers addressed their most pressing need — a replacement for Bakhtiari — by selecting Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick.
As the first-round pick, Morgan will receive most of the attention and analysis, but Green Bay's second-round selection could end up being the best player out of the deep rookie class. The Packers selected Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. On FanSided's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board, Cooper was ranked as the No. 46 prospect.
Edgerrin Cooper may make an immediate impact for Packers defense
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper played consistently since his freshman year, culminating in a senior season that earned him first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. Cooper led the team with 84 tackles and tied the team lead with two forced fumbles.
ESPN's Matt Bowen believes ($) Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has an opportunity to become an immediate starter for the Packers and named the linebacker as one of the best fits for the Packers' defensive scheme, tendencies, and coaching.
"Under new coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Packers' defense will be more aggressive in coverage and pressure," Bowen writes. "That means Cooper is a great fit due to his three-down ability and playmaking upside."
After parting ways with former defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Green Bay hired Jeff Hafley for the role. Hafley, who spent the past four years as head coach at Boston College, will redesign the defense to be versatile and aggressive. With looser and fluid coverages, Hafley is hoping that defenders will be able to bait quarterbacks into throwing to certain routes where his defensive backs will be able to come away with an interception.
"Hafley can scheme him as an off-the-ball/edge blitzer while also maximizing his second-level range in coverage," writes Bowen. "Plus, Cooper can get to the perimeter in the run game and track down ball carriers."
Cooper possesses an elite ability to change direction, and his burst and pursuit speed allow him to chase down opponents instantaneously. He earned high coverage grades in his senior season, particularly against running backs and scrambling quarterbacks. Despite his elite reactionary traits, he needs to improve on anticipating plays. In the NFL, it will be difficult to succeed by always reacting to plays after they've already happened.
Cooper will likely play as an inside linebacker alongside Quay Walker, and he could thrive in a system that allows him to use his speed to create impact plays.