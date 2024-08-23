No one understands Packers training camp panic more than AJ Dillon
The vibes around the Green Bay Packers aren't great for a team that just beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs and nearly unseated the NFC champs.
On the surface, all signs are pointing up for the Packers, who have their long-term franchise QB in Jordan Love and a talented, if inexperienced supporting cast. After an embarrassing 27-2 loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend, however, concerns about the state of the roster are starting to bubble up.
You've probably heard about Sean Clifford and the backup QB conundrum. The Packers also need help on the offensive line, and we can't forget about the dire kicking situation. All these little weaknesses add up. Green Bay should be on Detroit's level in the NFC North, but it's unclear if the Packers can actually follow up last season's breakout with the leap forward fans are expecting.
To make matters worse, the Packers are dealing with some uncertainty in the RB room, too. AJ Dillon missed the Packers' embarrassing loss to the Broncos with a stinger. You may recall that Dillon missed the last three games of Green Bay's 2023 campaign with a stinger. With how fragile the RB position can feel nowadays, it's hard not to be mildly alarmed by Dillon's murky injury status.
Nobody understands that unease better than the 26-year-old himself.
AJ Dillon cites 'human nature' of Packers injury concerns
"They’re definitely not all alike," Dillon told reporters after practice on Wednesday (h/t Sports Illustrated), in reference to his history with stingers.
He and the Packers are still "waiting to hear back and get all the information" after tests, so Dillon's immediate playing status remains shrouded in doubt. With Week 1 right around the corner, this could have implications on Green Bay's 53-man roster cuts. For example, second-year RB Emanuel Wilson has performed well in training camp and preseason action, but he's on the roster bubble for logistical reasons. If Dillon is forced to miss time, that could allow Wilson to stick around and perhaps carve out a legitimate role.
It's frustrating as much for Dillon as it is for Green Bays fans, who want to see the roster healthy and effective ahead of the regular season. He calls it "human nature" to be concerned by the lack of clarity.
"It’s human nature, but there is nothing you can do about it. I’m not a doctor, so it’s kind of on their time to let me know what their thoughts are. Our trainers, I think above everything, we want to be safe and smart. You only get one body. So, thinking about how we can be out there and be as protected but also go out there and play carefree and go play football the way I want to play football."
Hopefully, this doesn't become a season-long issue for Dillon. Generally, stingers are injuries that heal up within a few weeks, and oftentimes we see players battling through them. Dillon needs to be careful, though. Not only does he need to get back to full strength, but he also needs to ensure that future injuries don't pop up.
This is the latest in a string of concerns for the Packers fandom, but rest assured that we should see quality football from his group before too long. Keep the faith.