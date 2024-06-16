Patrick Cantlay major record: Best finishes in every major
Patrick Cantlay found himself in contention right away at the 2024 US Open. Despite missing the cut the previous week at the Memorial Tournament, traditionally a place where he's racked up tremendous finishes, he came out in the first round at Pinehurst No. 2 and finished the opening 18 holes with a share of the lead alongside Rory McIlroy.
Though he faded somewhat over Friday's second round, he was still on the first page of the leaderboard. Then on Saturday with a solid outing on moving day, he found himself in the chase pack tied for second, three back of the US Open lead held by Bryson DeChambeau. And on Sunday, he started to climb into the mix once again.
This, however, was all unfamiliar territory for Cantlay in major championships. How unfamiliar? He's noted for his lack of major success but let's take a deeper look at his major record and his best finishes throughout his career.
Has Patrick Cantlay ever won a major championship?
Patrick Cantlay has never won a major championship and, in fact, he's never really been all that close. His best major finish to this point of his career was a T3 at the 2019 PGA Championship. While that's good, he also finished six shots behind Brooks Koepka, who won that tournament, and four shots behind runner-up Dustin Johnson. That is also one of only four Top 10 finishes in 29 career starts in major championships, including two as an amateur in 2011 and 2012.
Patrick Cantlay's best finishes in every major
As mentioned, success has been hard to come by for Cantlay when it comes to major championship golf. But how hard has it been to come by? Let's take a look at his best finish in every major and when that occurred.
Major Championship
Best Finish
Year(s)
The Masters
T9
2019
PGA Championship
T3
2019
US Open
T14
2022, 2023
The Open Championship
T8
2022
Interestingly enough, his success at the 2024 US Open does not match his overall record in majors as he'd never finished inside the Top 10 at that major. Overall, though, The Open Championship has been the worst showing for Cantlay with one Top 10 finish and no other showings inside the Top 20 in six starts across the pond.
How many PGA Tour wins does Patrick Cantlay have?
One of the reasons many people are surprised about Cantlay's lack of success in majors is because he's been incredibly successful in recent history on the PGA Tour. All told, he has nine PGA Tour wins in his career, eight of them coming since 2019. Interestingly, he's actually won two separate tournaments twice in his career, the BMW Championship (in the FedEx Cup Playoffs) and the Memorial Tournament. He also went on to win the season-ending TOUR Championship in 2021 after his first win at the BMW.