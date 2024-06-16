US Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
Anything you could've wanted at the 2024 US Open has absolutely been there. If you want big names contending, just look at the top of the leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau entered Sunday with a three-shot lead but just behind him are the likes of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg, along with an upstart sleeper in Matthieu Pavon. And how we got here has been dramatic.
Pinehurst No. 2 has been almost an ideal USGA test for the 2024 US Open. It's extremely difficult with trouble lurking on all 18 holes if you hit a bad shot. But if you play smart, if you play disciplined and you play well, it's a fair test. You can be rewarded. With that, we get a chance to see the best golfers in the world try to survive or hang on.
And with this test, the 2024 US Open purse is the biggest that we've ever seen from the USGA and America's national open. How much prize money is on the line, though? Let's break down everything about the payout distribution, prize money and so on with a truly ridiculous amount of money on the line this week at Pinehurst.
US Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 US Open will receive a monstrous $4.3 million for their win. As of now, this is the second biggest winner's prize money we'll see on the PGA Tour schedule this year for a single tournament behind only THE PLAYERS Championship ($4.5 million). This comes with the US Open purse being set at a whopping $21.5 million, a record-setting mark for major championships and, again, the second largest purse we've seen on the PGA Tour slate this season.
US Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full US Open payout structure this week at Pinehurst. 74 players made the cut but three of them are amateurs who won't see any of the prize money, so we only have the Top 71 getting paid here.
Finishing Position
Prize Money
Winner
$4.3 million
2nd
$2.322 million
3rd
$1,445,062
4th
$1,013,040
5th
$843,765
6th
$748,154
7th
$674,491
8th
$604,086
9th
$546,720
10th
$502,174
11th
$458,280
12th
$423,729
13th
$394,829
14th
$364,829
15th
$338,332
16th
$316,602
17th
$299,218
18th
$281,834
19th
$264,450
20th
$247,067
21st
$232,073
22nd
$217,080
23rd
$202,521
24th
$189,048
25th
$177,314
26th
$167,319
27th
$159,713
28th
$152,977
29th
$146,458
30th
$139,939
31st
$133,420
32nd
$126,901
33rd
$120,382
34th
$114,515
35th
$109,735
36th
$104,954
37th
$100,391
38th
$96,045
39th
$91,699
40th
$87,353
41st
$83,007
42nd
$78,661
43rd
$74,315
44th
$69,969
45th
$65,623
46th
$61,712
47th
$57,801
48th
$54,107
49th
$51,934
50th
$49,761
51st
$48,457
52nd
$47,370
53rd
$46,501
54th
$46,067
55th
$45,632
56th
$45,197
57th
$44,763
58th
$44,328
59th
$43,894
60th
$43,459
61st
$43,024
62nd
$42,590
63rd
$42,155
64th
$41,721
65th
$41,286
66th
$40,851
67th
$40,417
68th
$39,982
69th
$39,548
70th
$39,113
71st
$38,678
With the record-setting purse for the 2024 US Open, we see how much that benefits every player to make the cut in terms of prize money. Any finisher inside of the top four will get at least a $1 million payout for the week. Meanwhile, every professional but one to make the cut will make at least $39,000, not to mention that the Top 37 players on the leaderboard will all mke six-figures this week at Pinehurst.
US Open purse, winner's prize money from the past five years
As the 2024 US Open purse is a record-high number, let's take a look at how the purse and winner's prize money has increased over the past five years.
Year
Total Purse
Winner's Prize Money
2024 US Open
$21.5 million
$4.3 million
2023 US Open
$20 million
$3.6 million
2022 US Open
$17.5 million
$3.15 million
2021 US Open
$12.5 million
$2.25 million
2020 US Open
$12.5 million
$2.25 million
In just four short years with the way prize money has exploded in golf -- no doubt a reaction to LIV Golf's absurd payouts and financial incentives -- we've seen the US Open purse increase $9 million and the winner's prize money nearly double as well. It's far more lucrative than it's ever been to win a major, adding a payday in addition to etching a name among the greats in the game of golf.