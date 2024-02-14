Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs players react to tragic shooting at Super Bowl parade
The massive celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory ended in an unthinkable tragedy on Wednesday after a shooting resulted in at least one death and multiple injuries.
While details on the shooting were still trickling through, multiple Chiefs players extended their thoughts for the victims online.
"Praying for Kansas City..." Patrick Mahomes tweeted.
Kansas City Chiefs players react to shooting at Super Bowl parade
Other Chiefs players including Drue Tranquill, Justin Reid and Trey Smith also sent out tweets with well-wishes, prayers and thanks to first responders. Former Chief Mitchell Schwartz summed things up with two words: "Sad day."
These are the kinds of tweets that no players ever expect to have to send, least of all when they're in full-blown celebration mode after a Super Bowl victory.
UPDATE: Kansas City police confirmed one person is dead, three were in critical condition and five were in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon. In total, eight victims have life-threatening injuries. The total number of people shot has risen to 22, including nine children who are being treated for gunshot wounds but all are expected to make a recovery.
Three suspects were taken into custody by Kansas City police.
All the Chiefs players and coaches were reported safe, along with other team-adjacent groups like cheerleaders, trainers and managers.
It's a shame that such a joyous day in Kansas City had such a dark cloud come over it in the end.
The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years on Sunday with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It solidified the dynasty in Kansas City under Andy Reid and Mahomes. Mahomes picked up Super Bowl MVP honors with 333 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He tossed the game-winner to Mecole Hardman on the final play of overtime.