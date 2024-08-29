Patrick Mahomes rumored free-agent market rate proves Chiefs owe him a statue now
The Kansas City Chiefs are primed for another run at glory in 2025. After trudging through the regular season at half-speed last season, Patrick Mahomes uncorked his usual magic in the playoffs, leading the Chiefs to their second-straight Super Bowl victory. Now a three-time champ at 28, Mahomes has a chance to win ring No. 4 in the most historic fashion imaginable. With a three-peat before his 30th birthday.
There isn't a more valuable player in the NFL. That is a simple truth at this point, far removed from even the faintest whiff of controversy. Anybody arguing otherwise is either lying or willfully ignorant. There are other great quarterbacks, including the mega-athletic Josh Allen, or a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson. But none can truly compare to Mahomes, who combines arguably the strongest arm in the NFL with an unfettered creativity, the likes of which we have never seen at the position.
If the Chiefs can three-peat, it will be a collective effort, but Mahomes will be the ringleader. He always is. He led one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the NFL to the mountaintop last season. Even when the offense around him appeared to be hanging together by a thread, Mahomes found ways to elevate his teammates and create plays. He's mobile, wicked smart, and capable of making any throw, from any angle.
So, when Mahomes' reported free agent value is close to $1 billion, as one NFL agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic, it shouldn't come as much of a shock.
"Dak [Prescott] has a shot at $60 million, so Mahomes would get at least $70 million AAV. Another 10-year contract with open bidding might get him close to a billion overall. He’d be the NFL’s Shohei Ohtani. One of one."
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is worth close to $1 billion according to NFL agent
Mahomes' current contract sits at 10 years, $450 million, which comes in at roughly half of his "actual" value. Mahomes has restructured his contract several times to help the Chiefs pay key players, such as Chris Jones. He does not currently possess the highest annual average value at his position — that honor belongs to Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, and Joe Burrow.
In fact, Mahomes' $45 million AAV in tied for 11th with Atlanta Falcons newcomer Kirk Cousins. With all due respect to Captain Kirk, that is an absurd fact, and the ultimate testament to Mahomes' team-first mentality. He could easily demand a more robust contract restructure tomorrow and the Chiefs would pretty much have to oblige. Rather than wielding his influence to milk Kansas City for money, though, Mahomes is content being absurdly rich while also leaving a bit leftover for his teammates. What a guy.
The Chiefs weren't able to keep L'Jarius Sneed this summer, but Kansas City has retained several Pro Bowl-level contributors due to Mahomes' flexibility. Players deserve to seek their worth as free agents, but at a certain point, $450 million and millions more from endorsements is probably enough to keep your family afloat for generations. There is an endearing quality to what Mahomes is doing. He's one of the rare superstars who willingly accepts a contract below his market value every season.
Kansas City will build Mahomes a statue out of Arrowhead eventually. Why not get a head start?