Get it together: Patrick Mahomes sends a clear message to Kadarius Toney, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made his message loud and clear for Kadarius Toney.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has grown frustrated with his receiving corps, though he remains supportive. Mahomes was visibly upset when a Kadarius Toney drop turned into an interception against the New England Patriots this past week. The Chiefs would win the game, but it's these types of mistakes that have plagued Kansas City all year long.
Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney are among the league leaders in drops. When compared to the number of targets they get on a per-game basis, Rice and Toney drop their share fare. Rice, though, has earned the trust of Mahomes thanks to game-changing plays and his ability to get open on a consistent basis. Toney...not so much.
It was just two weeks ago that Toney lined up offsides, thus eliminating a potential game-winning play by Travis Kelce to defeat the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes defended him then. This week it's not as clear.
"I think it's just, the guys gotta have the confidence to know that I'm gonna keep throwing it back to them and they gotta make the plays happen," Mahomes told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "It's part of football. Obviously, been too big of a part this year for us, but I trust the guys. I know how hard they're working at it."
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is clear: His wide receivers have to be better
Mahomes has nothing against his wide receivers, but minus Rice and Travis Kelce, he doesn't have many players he can rely on. Just as Aaron Rodgers found out the hard way last season in Green Bay, it takes young players some time to adjust to the NFL. While wide receivers selected high in the first round can often do so without missing a beat, the same could not be said for Christian Watson, nor can we assume so with Rashee Rice.
"I think it's all confidence," Mahomes said, again per Florio. "I think that those guys can catch the football. I've seen some of those guys make the best catches I think I've ever seen. So I think it's just going out there playing confident, being them, and if they do that, that stuff will kind of help itself."
Toney is 24 years old and has been in the league for a bit now. The small mistakes have big consequences, as he's found out the last two weeks.