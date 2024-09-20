Patriots fans split on whether or not Drake Maye replacing Jacoby Brissett is right move
The New England Patriots made the expected but uninspiring decision, naming Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. Brissett is a capable game manager, but has as low of a ceiling as any starter in the NFL. Drake Maye, on the other hand, was selected with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason, yet the Patriots still went on to choose Brissett.
The Patriots were able to upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but that was thanks in large part to their defense holding the dynamic Joe Burrow-lead offense to 10 points. Their offense managed just 16 points. They did score 20 points in Week 2 and forced overtime against the Seattle Seahawks, but their offense again looked uninspiring at best.
New England playing two hard-fought games and even winning one against two solid teams was good to see, but Brissett hadn't looked special at all, completing just 58.8 percent of his throws for an average of 135 yards per contest. He had thrown a total of one touchdown entering a tough Week 3 matchup on the road against the New York Jets and their elite defense.
Expectations for Brissett and the Pats were low entering this game and sure enough, the first half is over and the Patriots have managed a total of three points. Brissett has completed seven of his 10 passing attempts thus far for 36 total yards. If we're being honest, it's really hard to win in the modern NFL throwing for 36 yards in a half.
Brissett's uninspiring play has part of the fan base clamoring for Maye to get his feet wet at MetLife Stadium. The other half of the fan base, though, wants the team to protect Maye and let Brissett struggle.
Patriots fans can't decide whether Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye should start second half
The Jets only recorded three sacks in the first half, but it felt as if Brissett was under immense pressure every time he dropped back. I mean, look at the last play of the first half.
The offensive line was a major issue entering the preseason, looked worse than expected in the preseason, and got roughed up in the first half by a Jets team without Haason Reddick and Jermaine Johnson. It's a bad unit, and a bad offensive line makes for a rough spot to put a rookie into.
Still, even with how bad the offensive line is, putting Brissett in as the starter and not playing Maye, especially after the first half, would suggest New England has little desire to win this game. It's really tough to make the argument that Brissett gives them a better chance to win right now than Maye after what we just saw.
On one of the few plays that Brissett had time to make, he missed a wide-open Austin Hooper for what would've been a big gain and given the Patriots a huge opportunity to put points on the board. If Brissett can't make that throw, what is he doing playing?
Patriots fans have to wonder if this is it for Brissett as the starter. Arguments can be heard in both ways, but it's hard to imagine they pull him even if they should for one glaring reason.
The San Francisco 49ers are next up for New England. Chances are, Jerod Mayo and Co. will not want their crown jewel's first game to be on the road against a tough 49ers defense, and with this offensive line, it's hard to blame them.
The Patriots are in the impossible position of deciding whether they should play for right now when their team likely isn't good enough to win much as is, or play for the future by benching Maye, letting him learn behind the experienced Brissett, and most importantly, keep him standing upright away from this offensive line. Even Patriots fans don't know what the right move is.