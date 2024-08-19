Patriots sure sound like they won’t let star wide receiver trade dream die
The New England Patriots' offensive hierarchy isn't nearly as settled as one might assume with only a couple weeks until the regular season. Jerod Mayo has stolen more than a page from Bill Belichick's handbook since taking over the job, but he does talk to reporters more than Belichick ever did. He's giving legitimate insight to the at-home viewer, which is a fascinating and unfamiliar dynamic in Foxboro.
New England is expected — expected — to begin the season with Jacoby Brissett under center and a fairly weak, inexperienced WR room. The Patriots' pass-catchers were among the worst in football last season. Second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk has impressed in training camp, but a solid rookie generally isn't enough to revive a poor supporting cast.
There is a chance, however, that New England pulls off a blockbuster trade to bolster the WR room. Drake Maye has also been making inroads with his strong preseason performance, leading Mayo to crack the door open for a change of heart at QB1.
For a while, most assumed that a blockbuster trade from New England would involve Brandon Aiyuk. He's actively holding out, the Patriots aren't saddled with a gargantuan QB contract yet, and the best way to ensure that Maye has a positive developmental arc is to surround him with talented playmakers. Aiyuk has reportedly rebuffed New England's contract offers, however, and Pats GM Eliot Wolf told reporters on Monday that the door is closed on Aiyuk.
The dream of a needle-moving WR trade isn't dead, though. It survives in the form of an even more tantalizing potential trade target: Dallas Cowboys All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
Patriots are circling the Cowboys like vultures as CeeDee Lamb holdout drags on
CeeDee Lamb continues to make headlines with cryptic social media activity amid stalled contract talks with Dallas. The 25-year-old is coming off a borderline historic season in which he compiled 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. At the very beginning of his prime, Lamb should have a long and productive career ahead. If the Cowboys won't cough up the necessary dough, another team surely will.
When asked about the Lamb situation in Dallas, Jerod Mayo didn't even bother to dance around the subject. He not-so-subtly hinted that New England can (and probably has) dialed Jerry Jones' phone.
"You can't talk about players on other teams, but you can put a call in."
It goes without saying that Lamb would substantially improve the Patriots' offensive outlook. One receiver does not make an offense, but New England's WR room essentially goes from bottom-five to potentially top-five in one fell swoop. There are already varying levels of optimism in DeMario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk, but neither has No. 1 chops. Lamb does, and he helps streamline the other offensive roles around him.
New England still needs to boost its O-line, add more firepower in the backfield, and generally improve the all-around talent on the roster, but Lamb is a one-man wrecking crew. He puts tremendous stress on a defense, which frees up his fellow wideouts and creates advantages for his quarterback to exploit.
Drake Maye has a ton of natural talent, but it's tough sledding for rookie quarterbacks without bankable pass-catchers to throw to. Lamb is a little bit more than bankable.
It could end up costing the Patriots well north of $30 million annually (not to mention valuable draft picks), but if Lamb is actually made available, New England should strike with a quickness.