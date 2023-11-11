Penn State fans ruthlessly troll Jim Harbaugh, Michigan at Big Noon Kickoff
Penn State Nittany Lions fans ironically used signs to troll the Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh, hours after the head coach was banned for the final three games of the season.
By Scott Rogust
The noon slate of Week 11 of the college football season is highlighted by the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions, a huge Big Ten matchup that carries College Football Playoff implications. But the intensity of the game only increased when the Big Ten announced they were banning Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh from the sidelines for the remaining three games of the season. That's due to a yet-to-be-completed investigation into the sign-stealing scandal, in which former analyst Connor Stallions and others scouted future opponents off-campus, per NCAA information.
We know that current and former Michigan players and alumni were furious about the decision arriving less than 24 hours ahead of their game against Penn State. Let's say that Nittany Lions fans weren't expressing that much sympathy.
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff was taking place just outside of Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa., ahead of the big game. Nittany Lions fans had plenty of anti-Michigan and Harbaugh signs, which were caught on camera during the broadcast.
Let's look at some of the signs.
Penn State fans troll Michigan, Jim Harbaugh with signs on Big Noon Kickoff
No sympathy from the Penn State faithful.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced that while Harbaugh is banned from appearing on the sidelines for the team's remaining games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, he will be allowed to coach the team during the week. Even though the punishment was announced, Michigan and Harbaugh tried their best to fight it.
On Friday night, attorneys for Michigan and Harbaugh attempted to file for a temporary restraining order that would allow him to coach against Penn State. But as the clock ticked closer to the noon kickoff on Saturday, it felt liek the odds weren't in their favor.
Ultimately, ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel reported that there would not be a hearing held on Saturday, meaning Harbaugh was confirmed not to be coaching against Penn State. Instead, the hearing will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
With Harbaugh out, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will take over head coaching responsibilities for Harbaugh on Saturday.
Penn State has the chance to hand Michigan their first loss of the season and potentially position themselves into a three-team tie for the Big Ten East Division. But, the Wolverines are motivated with their head coach suspended and are taking the "Michigan vs. Everybody" mantra to heart.