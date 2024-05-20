3 perfect first-round pick combos for Jazz in 2024 NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz were ostensibly losers in the NBA Draft Lottery, dropping from No. 8 to No. 10 as the Hawks and Rockets moved into the upper echelon. Danny Ainge shouldn't lose too much sleep, though, as this is a weak draft. The difference in available quality at No. 8 and No. 10 shouldn't be too steep. It's also easy to put faith in Utah's front office and their player development.
Few teams have operated with more patience and restraint over the last couple years than Danny Ainge and the Jazz. Utah is sitting on a mountain of draft picks and quality young talent, with Lauri Markkanen entering the final year of possibly the most team-friendly star contract in basketball. At some point, however, it's time to start cultivating the fruits of the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades.
Ainge has expressed a desire to expedite Utah's rebuild and start winning games again. Will Hardy is one of the league's brightest young coaches. Markkanen can absolutely spearhead a contender, but Utah needs more proven talent around him.
Any such plans shouldn't impact the 2024 draft too much, unless the Jazz decide to trade a pick. It takes time to lure star talent, though, especially when your franchise is located in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are not a destination. The next best path to contention is diligently developing young talent and building a cohesive, dynamic group.
Utah has a perennial All-Star candidate in Markkanen, as well as a future DPOY candidate in Walker Kessler. The Jazz more or less hit on all their draft picks last season, with Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh showcasing major promise in the G League and Keyonte George almost immediately stepping into the starting point guard role.
With a chance to add two more impact pieces this summer — with the No. 10 pick, as well as No. 29 courtesy of the OKC Thunder — here are the best realistic outcomes for Utah's 2024 draft.
Jared McCain (No. 10) and Pacome Dadiet (No. 29)
Jared McCain went rocketing up draft boards with a productive freshman campaign at Duke. He was an immediate fan favorite — TikTok famous with a personality built for today's social media age. He plays with an effervescent smile and the sort of contagious positive injury that is unteachable. McCain also supplies a skill set the Jazz are in desperate need of.
Utah's backcourt has plenty of talent between Keyonte George and Collin Sexton, but a proper point guard would help. A lot. It's unclear whether or not McCain can take on full-time initiator duties at the next level, but he's a heads-up passer with the most potent pull-up jumper in the draft. That's a good starting point.
What McCain lacks athletically, he makes up for with craft and skill. He is comfortable probing the defense out of pick-and-rolls and operating as setup man. The primary concern is McCain's lack of burst. He doesn't have a great first step and can struggle to turn the corner as a result.
Despite that concern, however, McCain was a highly efficient scorer around the rim at Duke. He's 6-foot-3 without much vertical pop, but he's also sneaky strong. He possesses the ability to carve out space with a well-timed shoulder bump and clever footwork. McCain has a feathery floater in his bag and a jumper to keep defenders on high alert well past the NBA 3-point line. Factor in the passing I.Q., and there's a realistic chance that McCain can deliver on point guard upside.
Utah is particularly well positioned to make that bet with George, Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson there to help out. The Jazz love to spread the wealth, often swinging the ball side-to-side and using motion to create fissures in the defense. McCain is a nice fit in that sort of offense.
At No. 29, the Jazz take an upside swing on 18-year-old French wing Pacome Dadiet. Playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, the 6-foot-8 Dadiet has showcased a compelling knack for shot-making on the perimeter. He's comfortable creating off the bounce and stepping into contested pull-ups. The 3s roll off his hand smoothly, and he's strong enough to absorb contact and hang for finesse finishes on drives to the rim.
He needs to tighten the screws a bit — to cut out turnovers and speed up his processing — but Dadiet oozes upside in a draft limited on that front. Utah has the depth to be patient and the player development track record to proceed with confidence in Dadiet's future. This is great value.
Isaiah Collier (No. 10) and Johnny Furphy (No. 29)
This is a cleaner solution to Utah's frank need for a star-level initiator to elevate the offense. Isaiah Collier is far from a surefire star, but he's one of the most obvious upside bets in the draft, with a skill set that — if optimized and properly cultivated — should lead to high-level production for years to come.
In such a weak draft, the Jazz couldn't be blamed for betting on outlier physical traits. Collier is a 6-foot-4 point guard who weighed 205 pounds at the Combine. He's built like a tank, with broad shoulders and a muscular frame that allows him to charge the lane like a rouge bowling ball. He can plow through a weaker defender or explode past a stronger combatant. Collier's first step is unmatched among lottery-range guard prospects.
Collier is going to consistently put two feet in the paint. Utah doesn't really have a rim pressure guard outside of Collin Sexton, whose game is predicated almost entirely on scoring. Collier needs to iron out a few blindspots, but he's a willing and able passer. He started the season with alarming turnover numbers, but improved drastically in conference play. The poor state of USC's roster didn't help either. Collier was tasked with leading the charge for a bad team, rife with subpar shooters and laggy decision-makers.
Utah creates a lot of scoring opportunities with their movement and play-calling, but Collier is going to consistently break down the defense and generate advantages for his team. The 3-point shooting needs work, but Collier's speed, playmaking, and finishing are standout abilities. He has the tools to develop into a plus on-ball defender, too.
As for Johnny Furphy, he's an appropriate upside swing at No. 29, but in a slightly difference sense than Pacome Dadiet. Furphy does not project as a future star, but he fits the mold of a high-level role player perfectly. He's 6-foot-9 with deadeye shooting ability, a competitive nature, and a great awareness for when to cut or relocate within the offense.
Furphy offers virtually nothing off the bounce right now and his on-ball defense is a mess, but the size and ground coverage as a team defender, as well as his selflessness and shooting on offense, are enough to inspire optimism. He has a ton of tools to build on and the Jazz would benefit from another volume shooter on the wing.
Ron Holland (No. 10) and Ajay Mitchell (No. 29)
Ron Holland should probably be the No. 1 pick, but he's expected to fall after poor shooting numbers with G League Ignite spooked scouts. He's 6-foot-7 with long arms, plus athleticism, and a stellar defensive reputation. He was also the top scorer for Ignite, overcoming compressed spacing and shoddy guard play to deliver consistent results as a slasher.
Markkanen is essentially a wing in a big's frame, but Utah doesn't really have that true standout wing. The roster boils down to a bunch of tall forwards and small guards, with Walker Kessler patrolling the paint. Utah would benefit from a true initiator at No. 10, but Holland arguably offers the best of both worlds. He's going to pressure the rim and create off drives, but he can also defend four positions and supply size on the perimeter.
He really needs to figure out the 3-point shot, but Holland flashes his upside with pull-up middies and soft-touch finishes inside. Even if defenses aren't guarding Holland on the perimeter, Utah will surround him with a healthy dose of shooting and playmaking. Will Hardy should optimize Holland's penchant for decisive downhill attacks off the catch. Holland also thrives out in transition, sprinting full-speed up the court and forcing defenses to give chase. One he gets a head of steam toward the basket, Holland is one of the most challenging assignments in this draft.
He's going to contribute on defense, too. Kris Dunn's future with the Jazz is uncertain. Kessler and Hendricks cover tons of ground in the frontcourt, but Utah would benefit from a stopper on the perimeter. Holland is comfortable switching 1-3 in most matchups, with active hands, great lateral quickness, and a palpable appetite for shutting the water off. His activity level and hustle were staples of Holland's draft stock coming out of high school. The G League dulled his appeal a bit, but Holland is still a hellacious competitor.
As for Ajay Mitchell with the No. 29 pick, Utah lands one of the most intriguing initator bets on the board. A shade over 6-foot-4 in shoes with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, Mitchell has great positional size and strength. He doesn't shoot a high volume of 3s, but Mitchell is comfortable picking apart defenses in the mid-range and around the basket. What he lacks in live-wire athleticism, Mitchell compensates for with herky-jerky handles and evasive footwork. His touch on floaters and pull-ups signals the potential to develop into a plus 3-point shooter over time.
Big, super-skilled guards are all the rage. Mitchell didn't face great competition at UC Santa Barbara, but he has all the hallmarks of a late-round steal.