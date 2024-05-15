3 perfect first-round pick combos for Spurs in 2024 NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks stole the headlines with their leap up to No. 1 in the NBA Draft Lottery, but the San Antonio Spurs were Sunday's real winners. Not only did the Spurs jump up from No. 5 to No. 4, but the Toronto Raptors' top-six protected pick fell two spots — from No. 6 to No. 8 — to convey to San Antonio. The Spurs already have the greatest prospect of a generation in Victor Wembanyama. Now, two more lottery picks are on the way.
While San Antonio could trade one or both picks, there is no indication that the front office will rush this rebuild. Wemby accelerates the timeline, without a doubt, but the Spurs should welcome the opportunity to add two talented prospects on affordable, team-controlled deals. As the new CBA restricts heavy spenders, teams that can uncover and develop talent on rookie contracts will run the league.
This is a weak draft class, but two lottery picks is two lottery picks. There are quality prospects on the board and the Spurs' player development program is one of the strongest in the NBA. A number of prospects are probably eager to join forces with Wembanyama, too. The new Combine rules limit how much information prospects can withhold from top teams, but don't be surprised if agents are working overtime to steer their clients away from Atlanta or Washington, and toward the Alamo.
Any number of prospect combinations could do the trick for San Antonio, but here are a few (realistic) potential outcomes that would benefit this Spurs team.
3. Matas Buzelis (No. 4) and Reed Sheppard (No. 8)
The Spurs' needs are manifold. Aside from Wembanyama, there's not a ton about this roster that is set in stone. Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are cornerstone pieces, more or less, but the Spurs' plan to build around those guys could take various forms.
In general, the Spurs need an impact wing. Sochan is a tremendous defender with a lot of interesting connective traits, but he's too limited offensively to profile as a future star. Vassell disappointed on the defensive end last season and did not take the offensive leap we all expected. With Matas Buzelis, the Spurs could tie the roster together quite nicely.
At 6-foot-9, Buzelis brings great positional size and versatility to the table. He's comfortable guarding a few different positions and filling a variety of roles on offense. He needs to tighten his handle and improve his jump shot to become a go-to option, but G League Ignite used Buzelis all over the floor offensively. He's a quick processor who can slash to the rim, hunt mismatches in the post, or locate teammates with an on-target dime.
Buzelis is going to create a lot of transition offense by grabbing a rebound and pushing the tempo — a trait Wembanyama should appreciate and complement. Even if the 3s don't fall, Buzelis will make an impact in the halfcourt by screening, passing on the short roll, and working backdoor cuts. There's some potential overlap with Sochan, but Buzelis' flashes of shot-making warrant optimism.
Reed Sheppard rounds out the Spurs' lottery as a nice two-man dance partner for Buzelis and Wembanyama. He's not necessarily the on-ball engine San Antonio needs, but Sheppard was an all-time great shooter as a freshman. He did most of his damage spotting up behind the 3-point line, but Kentucky did allow the 19-year-old to occasionally handle more robust responsibilities. He reads the floor well, looks comfortable in pick-and-rolls, and delivers impressive passes on the move.
With Sheppard bombing 3s, swinging the rock, and sneaking through the lane on errant closeouts, the Spurs' offense should take a step in the right direction. He's only 19, but Sheppard is a win-now piece. He's going to contribute early and often at the next level, even if his ceiling is limited by a small frame and athletic concerns.
2. Rob Dillingham (No. 4) and Stephon Castle (No. 8)
The first order of business for San Antonio this offseason is getting a real point guard. That doesn't necessarily mean the Spurs need to draft a point guard (Trae Young, anybody?) but it wouldn't hurt to land an upstart young playmaker to grow organically alongside Victor Wembanyama for the next decade.
Kentucky's Rob Dillingham is one of the best available fits for San Antonio,. Whether it's No. 4 or No. 8, he should be on the Spurs' radar. His bubbly shot-making and visionary passing would drastically elevate the halfcourt offense. Dillingham comes with his share of concerns — he measured 6-foot-1 without shoes and 164 pounds at the Combine — but in terms of talent and star-power, few prospects in this class can rival him.
What makes Dillingham especially appealing to San Antonio is his versatility on offense. He's a potent pick-and-roll guard with the ability to manipulate defenders and rifle live-dribble passes, but he's also a knockdown movement shooter who registered plenty of off-ball reps at Kentucky. He's highly adaptable, and could share the floor with another lead guard if the Spurs follow up the draft with a blockbuster trade.
As for Stephon Castle, the UConn freshman has a lot of fans around the league and in draft circles. At 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, he would address San Antonio's need for a standout wing defender. Castle flashes on-ball utility and the upside of a dynamic slasher, but he's comfortable in a more refined role, too. He was asked to set screens, finish off cuts, and operate as a connector for a deep, NBA-style UConn offense. The results are self-evident — the Huskies are champs (again).
Castle needs to improve from 3-point range, but the Spurs figure to play five-out with Wembanyama in the middle. All the Spurs need from Castle is defensive intensity, decisive offense, and a sprinkle of that UConn winning DNA.
1. Nikola Topic (No. 4) and Ron Holland (No. 8)
This is the rare draft where the Spurs have a real chance to land my two favorite prospects in the middle of the lottery. Nikola Topic is probably the ideal Spurs pick, point blank. There are valid concerns about the jump shot, but positional size (6-foot-6), quickness, and finishing craft make Topic stand out among backcourt prospects.
He would give the Spurs a proper initiator to set the table and create easy looks for Wembanyama. Assuming the reps and minutes are there, Topic figures to lead the NBA in drives per game — or at least begin to challenge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's crown. The dude is relentless with his downhill attacks, lulling defenders to sleep with subtle gear shifts before turning on the jets and nixing defenders with an eruptive first step.
He needs to increase his 3-point volume to keep NBA defenses honest, but Topic's ability to consistently compromise the defense and put pressure on the rim is supremely valuable. That is the sort of outlier trait that can lead to stardom, which is all the Spurs can hope for in such a weak draft. Topic makes sharp passing reads at full speed, his head always on a swivel. Once he's at the rim, Topic has a deep bag of tricks to finish. His soft touch in the paint should eventually translate to more reliable results beyond the arc.
Defense is a major concern with Topic, whose lateral quickness does not come close to his straight-line, downhill burst. He needs to bulk up and improve his foot speed, lest NBA defenses feast on switches. Still, Topic would have quite the defensive backstop behind him with Wembanyama.
As for Ron Holland, he's the best wing on the board. The Spurs would benefit from a true three-level scoring threat to pair with Devin Vassell. Holland needs to prove the 3-point shot (24 percent with G League Ignite), but he's a potent slasher with the finishing touch, athleticism, and passing instincts to one day develop into a proper star.
He measured out at 6-foot-6 without shoes at the Combine, so Holland doesn't have elite size for a true wing, but his defensive activity level and productivity on a crappy Ignite team are worth investing in. Holland was set up for failure with Ignite and he still produced at a level we haven't seen from past G League prospects. On the defensive end, Holland embraces the tough assignments and works relentlessly to disrupt passing lanes and make his presence felt. The Spurs need a solid two-way wing; Holland is the dream outcome.