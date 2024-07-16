Embarrassing performance won't stop Pete Alonso from competing in another Home Run Derby
By Curt Bishop
Pete Alonso competed in the Home Run Derby for the fifth consecutive year. The New York Mets star is a two-time champion, having won the Derby in 2019 and again in 2021. Unfortunately, the slugger had a poor showing in the first round on Monday night, which led to him being eliminated. Alonso hit just 12 home runs before seeing his night come to an end.
However, this won't be the last time he competes in the Derby, and he made that perfectly clear after the event came to a close on Monday.
"It's super fun. I love competing in this thing," Alonso said. "It's a fun expose, it's a great event so there's definitely more to come for sure."
Pete Alonso won't let poor Derby performance stop him from competing
If Alonso is an All-Star again in 2025, or even if he isn't, it's safe to assume that he will be competing in the Home Run Derby yet again. Alonso is the Mets lone All-Star this season and he opted to participate in the Derby again after he was selected to the National League squad.
The Derby is clearly something that Alonso enjoys and wants to continue being a part of. The 29-year-old may not have gotten far, but his desire to win his third Derby title is stronger than ever.
In addition to Alonso, Marcell Ozuna, Gunnar Henderson, and Adolis Garcia, who was not an All-Star selection, were eliminated in the first round. The final round featured a clash between Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez ultimately emerged victorious with 14 homers in the final round and captured the Derby crown, barely edging out Witt.
But that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Alonso in the Derby. He's fallen short in the first round in each of the past two seasons, but the two-time champion remains as motivated as ever to work for his third crown.
Now, he'll enjoy a chance to compete for the National League All-Star squad as the representative for the Mets tonight at Globe Life Field.