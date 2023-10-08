Pfizer responds to Aaron Rodgers diss on Travis Kelce in the best possible way
Pfizer just had to get in on the Aaron Rodgers-Travis Kelce vaccine debate.
By Kristen Wong
The winner of the Aaron Rodgers-Travis Kelce vaccine media war is.... Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines has been getting a PR boost like no other.
After Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers jokingly called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" for Kelce's recent involvement in a Pfizer ad, Kelce came out and said he was 100 percent comfortable with being Pfizer's spokesman.
Rodgers, who is a notorious anti-vaxxer, appeared to take a shot at the Chiefs tight end out of the blue.
Now, the NFL-vaccine crossover has blown up even more with Pfizer putting money into billboards around Minneapolis ahead of the Chiefs-Vikings game on Sunday.
Take a look:
Pfizer puts "Mr. Pfizer" a.k.a Travis Kelce on a billboard
One billboard has a bluish-purple jersey (Pfizer's colors) with Kelce's number and his new nickname: Mr. Pfizer.
There's nothing that would connect the billboard to the Kansas City Chiefs, so it's not like Pfizer is publicly backing an NFL franchise. Nor is Kelce's face on the billboard -- just his number.
Most NFL fans are probably making a cringe reaction when they see this. Chiefs fans in particular had to deal with the media inundating their feeds with "Tayvis" news 24/7. Now they have to deal with a big pharma company trying to get clicks and likes?
In an ideal world, everything would be compartmentalized. Sports would be sports, pop culture would be pop culture, and healthcare would be healthcare. But these days, you can't go into a normal Sunday football game without a giant vaccine ad looming overhead or the paparazzi tailing the girlfriend of your team's star player.