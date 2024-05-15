PGA Championship weather forecast: Another rain-delayed major in 2024?
Excitement is the predominant feeling looking at the 2024 PGA Championship this week. We're returning to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY for the first time since 2014. That was the last time Rory McIlroy won a major, and now he's looking to do it again -- but of course, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and the rest of the 156-player field will have a say in that. One thing that's for sure, the drama will be high.
But even if we are excited about the 2024 PGA Championship, the one thing we can never control is the weather. It feels like every week on the PGA Tour this season, we've seen weather play some sort of factor and cause some sort of delay. We even saw that earlier in the first major championship of the year, The Masters, where rain caused a slight delay early in the tournament.
Will that again be the case this week at Valhalla? Weather has been in the conversation all week leading up, but what will it look like in Louisville? We've got you covered with the current 2024 PGA Championship weather forecast.
2024 PGA Championship weather forecast at Valhalla
Here's a look at The Weather Channel's forecast for Louisville, KY the week of the 2024 PGA Championship.
Date
Temperature (High/Low)
Day Forecast, Patricipation
Evening/Night Forecast, Precipitation
Thursday, May 16
81/64° F
Partly Cloudy, 5-10 mph Winds, 20% chance of rain
Overcast, sporadic rain showers, 48% chance of rain
Friday, May 17
70/61° F
Rainy, 5-10 mph Winds, 90% chance of rain
Steady rain, 5-10 mph Winds, 70% chance of rain
Saturday, May 18
80/62° F
Rain with scattered thunderstorms in afternoon, 5-10 mph Winds, 40% chance of rain
Light showers, 5-10 mph Winds, 40% chance of rain
Sunday, May 19
87/64° F
Partly Cloudy with slight chance of rain, 5-10 mph Winds, 24% chance of rain
Partly cloudy, 5-10 mph Winds, 24% chance of rain
It looks as if we could see our share of rain delays throughout Thursday through Saturday. While there is no electricity expected on Thursday, it has been raining at Valhalla throughout the week leading up to the start of the tournament. Even with reports of the course draining well, there could a saturation point that requires stoppage of play.
That, of course, is even more pertinent with the potential thunderstorms we could see on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the PGA of America and the course superintendents aim to navigate any storms in the area as these major championships understandably want to try and avoid a Monday finish at all costs. That could be difficult -- or at least more so -- with a delay later in the week on a day like Saturday.
It should be noted, however, that this current forecast is actually improved from what we had seen early in the week when it appeared that storms could be occurring throughout the entire start of the week. At least as of right now, that seems to be less of a concern.
Was there a weather delay at the 2023 PGA Championship?
There was a delay at the 2023 event at Oak Hill Country Club, though it was drastically different than a rain or thunderstorm delay. On Thursday morning ahead of the first round, there was a frost delay as cold conditions in Rochester during mid-May caused a heavy frost the night before that had to clear before play could begin.