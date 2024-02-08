Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineup with Buddy Hield
The Sixers have just traded for Buddy Hield. What does their starting lineup look like after the trade?
While the Philadelphia Sixers wait for Joel Embiid to return from injury, the squad has made a trade for an upgrade in the starting lineup. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are trading Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, and three second-round picks for Buddy Hield. The Pacers have been looking to move Hield for months since contract extension talks started to break down.
Philly was looking to compete for a chance to get back to the NBA finals, but their chances to win the championship hit a giant snag when Joel Embiid got hit with an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly the postseason as well. With all of this in mind, what does the Sixers starting lineup look like?
Sixers starting lineup updated after Hield trade
PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: De' Anthony Melton SF: Buddy Hield PF: Tobias Harris C: Paul Reed (once Joel Embiid returns from injury, he will take this spot)
This was a great move for the Sixers as the franchise didn't really give up a lot of assets for an upgrade. Philly was able to keep all of their first-round picks that they acquired in the James Harden trade which allows them to have a chance at trading for a huge upgrade in the offseason or in the next couple hours before the trade deadline.
With the amount of limited assets that they gave up for this deal, the squad doesn't even have to resign Hield if they choose not to. With the amount of shooting that Hield presents, the squad will most likely be able to get buckets in key moments when the team needs spacing.
The franchise could choose to keep Hield or Melton off the bench in favor of Nicolas Batum but this is the best five veterans that this squad has. Still, at the end of the day, the Sixers were able to get better without giving up a lot. That is a giant win for the franchise.