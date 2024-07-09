Sure sounds like Phillies fans are going to be disappointed at trade deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of, if not the best team in baseball this year, while also going through injuries to key players like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.
With them in such a dominant position, many expect them to buy and to buy big. They have just a few small holes to patch on their team, which has led Phillies fans and the media to believe they could be interested in one of two massive trades before the deadline, rather than four or five smaller trades.
It seems as though the front office is heading in a different direction than what most of the fan base wants. That's what the reports are indicating at least. Right now, nobody knows which direction would be best for the Phillies, but the fans of the team may burn the city down if they come up just short of the World Series again.
Rumors indicating that Phillies will buy, but not on a superstar before the deadline
The staff at The Athletic reported on this, indicating Philadelphia's direction. They noted the Phillies to be in the market for bullpen depth and role players, leaving out mention of a star player like Luis Robert Jr. or Brent Rooker.
"The Phillies don’t have to overpay in the middle of July. Instead, they have the luxury of being able to conserve some energy for October and give certain players more time to develop," they wrote. "Dombrowski recently outlined his view of the trade market in a revealing Q&A with The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, focusing on: 'What little thing makes you better at a particular time to win a ballgame versus a certain guy?'"
With connections to guys like Robert, comments like this from the President of Baseball Operations will definitely indicate that those rumors may be just that.
The trade deadline is still three weeks away and a lot can change between now and then. If the PHillies can find a superstar for the right price, they could still pull the trigger. If not, expect the team to be looking to do a few smaller deals to help them win the World Series.