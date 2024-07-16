Phillies star Alec Bohm trolled Pete Alonso after Home Run Derby performance
By Curt Bishop
The Home Run Derby was certainly a fun treat for baseball fans on Monday night. Eight of the top sluggers in the league convened for a showdown to determine the champion. One of the contestants was Philadelphia Phillies star third baseman Alec Bohm. The 27-year-old was competing in the Derby for the first time in his career.
Bohm ultimately lost in the semifinal round, losing to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who went on to win the Derby. However, he did manage to get past the first round, hitting 21 bombs to advance to the semis.
Pete Alonso also competed and was searching for his third Derby title, but the New York Mets star fell short in the first round. Following Alonso's elimination, Bohm poked a little fun at him, knowing his spot in the next round was secure.
"How about that?" Bohm said. "Just like everybody thought."
Alec Bohm trolls Pete Alonso after Mets star eliminated from Derby
The night ended in short order for Alonso, and Bohm was quick to let him hear about it. He also was quite clearly very proud of himself for being able to get past the first round.
Bohm has hit just 11 home runs this season, but he managed to find his groove on Monday night. In addition to his 21 first round homers, Bohm managed to crush 15 homers in the second round. However, he too suffered the same fate as Alonso, as he was eliminated by Hernandez. But he still managed to have a little fun at Alonso's expense.
Hernandez beat Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round to capture the crown, though Bohm put up a fight in an attempt to get to the final round, and he still had a night to be proud of despite not winning the Derby, putting on a good show for his Phillies teammates.
Bohm will now have a chance to compete for the National League All-Star squad tonight in the big game. Last year, the National League emerged victorious, and he'll look to help the Senior Circuit capture its second straight All-Star victory.