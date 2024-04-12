The Whiteboard: Picks for every major NBA Award
Today on The Whiteboard, the FanSided NBA team shares their picks for every major regular season award.
By Ian Levy
The NBA regular season wraps Sunday, closing the book on one of the most fascinating seasons in recent history. We saw the unexpected emergence of teams like the Thunder and Nuggets, a campaign of sustained dominance from the Celtics, epic losing streaks, presumed super-team contenders struggling for relevance and more.
This weekend's games will settle several playoff races and we're sprint right into the Play-In Tournament at the beginning of next week. But for now, we're looking back with some award picks, featuring our NBA team. Don't be shy about letting us know what we got wrong.
Most Valuable Player:
Lior Lampert — Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic has kept his foot on the gas this season after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history and has his team on the inside track to the No. 1 seed in a stacked Western Conference while averaging a calm 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with .581/.358/.818 shooting splits. Moreover, he leads all players in +\- this season (666) and has been durable and available for his team nightly, appearing in 77 of 80 contests. While other candidates have made their case, don’t overthink it.
Chris Kline — Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
So... we're back. At this point, Nikola Jokic has done too much to not win it. The numbers are on his side, not to mention Denver's record in an extremely competitive West. I'm sympathetic to the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic campaigns, but the way Jokic elevates those around him is beyond comparison. This hasn't even been a particularly great Jokic season and he should win his third MVP in four years.
Ian Levy — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
I fully admit that novelty is a big part of my calculus here. I have no problem calling Nikola Jokic the best player in the league this season and it would pain me to see him robbed of a chance to win his third MVP in four years and cement his historic legacy even more. Luckily, I feel confident that the actual voters will take care of this and I can use this space to highlight Gilgeous-Alexander who averaged 30.4 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game with a 63.9 true shooting percentage. Even more impressive, he did it as the anchor on the second-youngest team in the NBA, keeping the Thunder in the hunt for the No, 1 seed in the West heading into the final days of the season.
Kyle Delaney — Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson has taken the New York Knicks to new heights. With no Julius Randle, Brunson has become the Knicks' sole offense and he’s been on a tear as the season draws to a close. In April alone, he's averaging 36.2 points, and has scored 40+ points in back-to-back games. He’s fresh off a 39-point outing against the top-ranked Boston Celtics, where the Knicks won 118-109, and that score doesn't accurately depict how lopsided this game truly was.
Zachary Rotman — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
There are really two acceptable answers here, and I’m going with the fun option. Nikola Jokic is absolutely a deserving MVP candidate, but what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team just one game back of first place in the Western Conference, is off the charts. The Thunder have established themselves as legitimate title candidates and Shai’s 30 points per game on ridiculous efficiency is the biggest reason why.
Nevin Brown — Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
The best player in the world is once again breaking basketball. Nikola Jokic leads the league in a host of advanced metrics through an unprecedented combination of efficiency, volume, playmaking, and rebounding, and his plus-20 on/off net rating laps the field. His relentless pursuit of high-quality shots drives the Denver Nuggets’ offense, and he’s the reason they’re the favorites to repeat.
Rookie of the Year
Lior Lampert — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Chet Holmgren seemed to be on his way to winning this award early in the season. But Victor Wembanyama continues to evolve and transcend everything we know about basketball, making several plays that leave you in awe nightly. He also leads all rookies in total points (1488), rebounds (743), steals (87), blocks (252), and double-doubles (42), even adding two triple-doubles (logging his first one in 21 minutes and recording ten blocks in a game to for his second).
Chris Kline — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Remember when Chet Holmgren was the clear frontrunner a couple months into the season? Well, those days are long gone. Victor Wembanyama is the most disruptive defensive force in basketball and his offensive progression has been staggering. His growth within one partially teenaged season should properly scare the rest of the league.
Ian Levy — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
I'd love to make a case for anyone else, especially in a year with so many productive and incredibly fascinating rookies. But there is no one like Wembanyama and this was one of the most productive rookie seasons in league history. He absolutely lived up to the hype.
Kyle Delaney — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama. Plain and simple - he's unlike anything we've ever seen on a basketball court. Never before in an NBA game have I seen a team struggle to turn a 3-on-1 fast break into points. Wembanyama is doing that. He also went blow-for-blow with former MVP Nikola Jokic, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocks. He'll transcend the league and the quadruple-double. Just wait.
Zachary Rotman — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
The MVP can be debated, but Rookie of the Year is Victor Wembanyama’s award. He entered the league with absurd hype and it can be argued that he has already surpassed it. His play hasn’t quite translated to wins yet, but Wembanyama is an elite force on both sides of the ball and has improved his efficiency a ton as the season has progressed. Wemby doing the things he’s doing as a 20-year-old surrounded by little talent should terrify the rest of the NBA.
Nevin Brown — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
There was a time when this award was up in the air, but Wembanyama shut that conversation down by averaging 22.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 4.1 blocks over the past 35 games. The only player to hit those marks across a single season is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Doing that for half a season gets you Rookie of the Year.
Sixth Man of the Year
Lior Lampert — Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
Malik Monk has missed the past seven games because of a sprained MCL and still leads all bench players in total points (1110) and assists (370), averaging career highs in both categories and showcasing notable improvement as a facilitator. He feels like the most straightforward award selection of the bunch to me.
Chris Kline — Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
In addition to his standard barn-burning shooting, Malik Monk has improved drastically as a playmaker for others. He's patiently reading the floor and leveraging his scoring threat to elevate teammates. And, he's still a bucket. Sometimes the mesmerizing score-first bench guard really does deserve this award.
Ian Levy — Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves
Monk is a fun choice but I'm going with Reid, who re-signed with the Timberwolves last offseason, knowingly opting into a role as the third-big behind Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game in just under 25 minutes. He's also developed into one of the best frontcourt spacers in the league, hitting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. He can do just enough spacing and on-ball creation to replicate what Towns does when partnered with Gobert, and just enough defensive anchoring to replicate Gobert when partnered with Towns. Because of his malleability and willingness to sacrifice for the team, he may be the most important part of their frontcourt rotation.
Kyle Delaney — Norm Powell, Los Angeles Clippers
Call me crazy, but I'm going to go with Norman Powell for my 6MOTY. Powell has been steady for the Clippers off the bench all season. He averages 14 points per game and really seems to be thriving in his offensive role on the team. He shoots 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Honestly, I love his game. He can shoot the ball. He's even-keeled. He's the exact type of complementary player you want around guys like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden. His impact on the Clips’ success is not to be taken lightly.
Zachary Rotman — Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
Malik Monk carried the momentum he carried from the 2023 playoffs and has established himself as one of, if not the best bench player in the NBA. Not only did he average 15.4 points per game off the bench, but Monk set a career-high with 5.1 assists per game. His injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Kings, but since he will end the regular season with 72 games played, he’s done more than enough to win the award.
Nevin Brown — Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic
Minutes played be damned. Jonathan Isaac has been the most impactful bench player in the NBA. Sure, he won’t eclipse 900 minutes played, but those minutes are why the Orlando Magic have an outside shot at the two-seed. His plus-12.9 on/off net rating says everything, and he’s the best per-minute defender in the NBA while shooting 39.2 percent from 3.
Most Improved Player
Lior Lampert — Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Many expect and will pick Philadelphia 76ers floor general Tyrese Maxey to win the Most Improved Player Award for making the All-Star leap. But you can argue that he was already at this level as a player and had more of an opportunity to showcase it with James Harden out of the picture and Joel Embiid sidelined for much of the year. But Coby White is my choice after seeing his scoring averages nearly double from 9.7 points per game in 2022-23 to 19.0 this season, covering up the absences of fellow Chicago Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball and helping the team stay competitive.
Chris Kline — Coby White, Chicago Bulls
This is a tough race. Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Williams all lept to a higher perch in the NBA hierarchy, but Coby White went from the rotational fringe to Chicago's best player. He improved his handles, drastically elevated his playmaking chops, and became the Bulls' most reliable source of shot creation in a lineup depleted by injuries.
Ian Levy — Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
Johnson is not technically eligible because he didn't play 65 games but I'm just a silly sports blogger and thus not bound by the NBA's official voting rules. Coby White was fantastic this year but I found Johnson's evolution into a foundational piece fascinating. He's quickly becoming one of the best defensive players in the year and his offensive game is both unique and effective. As the Hawks consider how to reset this roster over the offseason, I daresay Johnson should be the only untouchable player.
Kyle Delaney — Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
The Harden trade at the start of this season forced Maxey to take a big step with the Philadelphia 76ers. This season, he averaged 25 points, three rebounds, and six assists per game, earning him his first All-Star selection. He also had to carry the Sixers while Embiid was sidelined, which was for a good portion of the season. All in all, Maxey took a giant leap this year.
Zachary Rotman — Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Where in the world did this come from? Most of the time when NBA players reach their fifth season, we already know what they are. Coby White is a clear exception as he has put together a monstrous season for the Bulls, averaging 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He averaged a career-low 9.7 points in 2022-23. Yes, part of his ascension has to do with the Zach LaVine injury, but White’s efficiency hasn’t been impacted by the larger offensive load. He’s a huge reason why the Bulls fought their way back and solidified a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Nevin Brown — Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks
The Big Ragu is enjoying the best season of his career in the Big Apple. He’s morphed into a high-volume 3-point assassin and has prevented an injury crisis from sinking their season. Going from a solid NBA player to a top-50 player is incredibly difficult, but DiVincenzo has managed just that.
Defensive Player of the Year
Lior Lampert — Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
The anchor of a Minnesota Timberwolves team that will finish no worse than third place in the Western Conference standings because of their No. 1-ranked defense, Rudy Gobert is the obvious choice here, regardless of the wild counting stats a rather tall and slender Frenchman is putting up in San Antonio. He ranks within the top five in total blocks (156) and defensive net rating (106.5).
Chris Kline — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Rudy Gobert is anchoring the NBA's best defense and he's arguably the best defender of the last couple decades, so this is a real hot take. Obviously, the Spurs aren't as collectively dominant as Minnesota, but the difference between San Antonio's defense with Wemby on and off the court is massive. We are witnessing historically high block and steal performances on a nightly basis, with Wembanyama's 8-foot wingspan and uncommon mobility completely changing the geometry of the court. Gobert is awesome, but no individual defender has influenced as many actions as Wemby. He might win this award for the next decade.
Ian Levy — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Gobert is the obvious choice and probably the ultimate winner, but I appreciate another opportunity to zag. Wembanyama's numbers are incredible but the one I find most compelling — the Spurs have held opponents to 110.9 points per 100 possessions with Wemby on the floor. That is to say, with almost no supporting talent to speak of the Spurs have played like a top-three defense with Wemby on the court.
Kyle Delaney — Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
He's the favorite for a reason. Even with no Karl-Anthony Towns, Gobert has maintained Minnesota's impressive interior defense. In fact, they're still at the top of the league in defensive rating (108.1). Overall, Gobert is the defensive anchor on a very talented Minnesota Timberwolves team. He's been consistent all season, setting the tone and elevating the defenders around him as well. Rudy Gobert is the easy pick here.
Zachary Rotman — Rudy Gobert, Minntesota Timberwolves
Hot take? Perhaps. Boring? Definitely. Still, this feels like a no-brainer. Victor Wembanyama has blocked an absurd amount of shots and has been a force defensively, but Rudy Gobert is anchoring the league’s best defense. His 2.1 blocks per game don’t compare to Wemby’s 3.6, but he alters just about every shot from the paint and deserves a ton of credit for his team being so elite on the defensive side of the ball.
Nevin Brown — Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama is already the best defensive player in the league. His 3.6 blocks per game are the most since 2015-16, and NBA players, the best basketball players in the world, routinely pass up layups because of his mere presence. The Spurs have a pathetic defense without Wembanyama (120.03 points per 100 possessions), but with Wemby on the court, it suddenly becomes a strong unit (113.9). His impact is unparalleled, and he shouldn’t have to wait to claim his first trophy.
Today
Clutch Player of the Year
Lior Lampert — DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan thrives in clutch situations and relishes the moment, especially as the margins get thinner. Clutch time is defined as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter/overtime when a game is within five points, and he is tied with Stephen Curry for points per contest (4.5) in those situations with .500/.467/.877 shooting splits. But he gets even better when a game is within three in the final three minutes of action, averaging 3.2 points in those moments and helping the Chicago Bulls win 19 of the 30 times they have found themselves in this position with him on the floor.
Chris Kline — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
I am choosing to boil this award down to 'player I want with the ball late in games.' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made countless clutch shots for OKC this season. His ability to leverage angles and create from scratch is matched by very few around the league, and he can lock in on defense too. Leading such a young group in big moments should earn SGA extra points, too.
Ian Levy — Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
For all their struggles this year the Warriors were still able to reliably lean on Curry in close games. In the clutch, he averaged 48.2 points per 36 minutes this season, nearly 10 points more than anyone else who played at least 75 clutch minutes this season. He also shot 50.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. If you need someone to make an impossible shot in an impossible situation, he's still the guy.
Zachary Rotman — Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
This award came down to two players, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry, and there really isn’t a wrong answer. I went with Curry because he’s been slightly more efficient. Curry leads the NBA with 189 clutch points and he’s shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range in clutch moments. DeRozan has also been excellent, but he’s played in over 40 more minutes yet has fewer points than Curry who has just been on another level.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with someone you love! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with someone you loathe!
Recommended Reading:
1. How do you build a team around a player like we've never seen before?: "Now that the season is ending, though, so is that approach. Six months after embarking into the Wemby wonder emporium, the Spurs are consulting their notes and spreading their wares on the table. What did they learn?" Will the Spurs Be Able to Build a Contender Around Victor Wembanyama?
2. Moar award picks: "The powers that be at the NBA, in their infinite wisdom, have once again given me an official ballot for year-end awards. Is that shocking fact — five straight years of Devine votes! — a bigger integrity-of-the-game issue than the whole “turning scoring off” thing? Not for me to decide, really. History will be the judge." 2024 NBA Awards: Official picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and every individual honor
3. Better award picks: "Picture this: You're Klay THOMPSON. (AWESOME) You're in San Francisco. (sWEET) The Max Contract days are over. (OH NO?) His days of locking up the opposing teams best player are over. the jumper you made your living on seems less reliable than usual. AND TO top it all off, a curly-headed Bradin Podziemski gets the starting nod over a four-time nba champion like yourself? ALL of the Sudden, San Francisco is looking incredibly expensive AND NOT REALLY SUSTAINABLE. MAYBE IT'S BECAUSE HE'S A TRIED AND TRUE FISHERMAN, but Something about Klay screams Florida." End of Season Awards