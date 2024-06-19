Pistons fire Monty Williams and foot the bill: Best memes, tweets
By Lior Lampert
Nearly a calendar year ago, the Detroit Pistons signed Monty Williams to the most lucrative coaching deal in the history of the NBA. Fast forward to today, and the franchise has relieved him of his duties, leaving behind $65 million in dead money.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news earlier on Wednesday:
After tying a league record by losing 28 consecutive regular season games this past season, the Pistons have elected to go in a different direction. Recent reporting has told us Williams' job has been in jeopardy since Detroit hired its new president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon, in May. However, as Wojnarowski points out, this decision came "from the ownership level with Tom Gores."
"Gores and Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem had been advocates of dismissing Williams," according to Wojnarowski.
In Williams' lone campaign with the Pistons, the team had the worst record in the Association, going 14-68. His disastrous tenure was perfectly summed up by this crazy stat, earning over $5 million per win. Luckily for him, his pact with Detroit is non-refundable. So, he will be receiving a nice chunk of change anyway -- to say the least.
With that in mind, here are the best memes and social media reactions to Williams getting canned by the Pistons.
With or without Williams on the sidelines moving forward, Detroit still owes him a substantial amount of coin. Albeit under unfortunate circumstances, there is still a reason for celebration when you're getting paid regardless.
Sure, Williams is presumably upset or disappointed about losing his job. But he can use the cash he's piling up from the Pistons to wipe away his tears.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Williams owes a higher being a massive thank you for getting "let out of that miserable situation in Detroit." Albeit drastic, the former isn't wrong. Coaching a perennial cellar dweller like the Pistons is a daunting task.
Before landing with the Pistons, Williams got fired by the Phoenix Suns less than a year after they signed him to a long-term contract extension. He had three years and $21 million remaining on that deal, so now he will amass nearly $100 million for becoming unemployed.
As Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway points out, Williams is in an enviable position, living the life many dream of. Yes, it is "tough" for us to see the latter stack up funds for doing practically nothing. But it must be a brutal reality for Pistons fans.
Instead of trying to turn around a lifeless organization, Williams gets to kick his feet up and collect his capital from Detroit.
Williams is a proven and well-respected coach despite the catastrophic tenure in Detroit. He guided the Suns to a 194-115 record in his four seasons with Phoenix, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021-22. Before that, he went 173-221 in five years with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, reaching the playoffs twice.
Nonetheless, Pistons fans can't be thrilled about how quickly and drastically the Williams situation has unfolded. Alas, this is a reminder of Detroit's ineptitude in building a successful and sustainable squad.