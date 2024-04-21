Best and worst player the Steelers could pick at No. 20 in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Steelers have a lot riding on their 2024 first round draft pick. Here's one player Pittsburgh should target and one they should avoid at all costs.
The Steelers head into the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 20 overall pick. Landing an impact starter could catapult Mike Tomlin's squad into Super Bowl contention. Selecting a player who can't make an impact as a rookie could leave the Steelers mired in mediocrity.
Loads of of fans in Pittsburgh want to see their favorite team add a wide receiver capable of making life easier for either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields next season. This class certainly represents some good options that should be available when the Steelers go on the clock.
The bigger need for Pittsburgh is to get better up front. Specifically, they need to help their quarterback by employing a strong ground game next year. Adding someone who can help control the line of scrimmage should be the top need for the franchise in the first round. The following player isn't good enough to move the needle as a rookie.
Worst pick: Graham Barton
The former Duke star has a chance to be a decent starter in the NFL for a decade or more. He's got decent size and good feet that should allow him to transition from tackle to guard or even center at the next level.
The problem with Barton is that he doesn't play with enough force at the point of attack to be a good fit in Pittsburgh. He's too much of a finesse player. Combine that with his injury history and the team's more profound need to find an upgrade at left tackle and it's easy to see why Barton would represent a poor selection.
Best pick: JC Latham
Latham is an absolute road grader who projects as a tackle at the next level but could also slide inside to play guard. The Steelers might need a little draft day luck to get the mauler at No. 20 but it's not out of the question.
The only issue with Latham heading to the Steelers is that he might not be able to hold up at left tackle. It's a tall ask for the franchise to land a starting left tackle at 20. They'd be better off grabbing a high-impact starter at a less premium position like Latham instead of reaching for a lesser quality left tackle.
Tomlin understands his team needs to get nasty up front to grind out wins in the playoffs. Latham is the sort of offensive lineman that can help the Steelers regain their edge up front.