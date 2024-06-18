Steelers subtract a wideout instead of adding a real threat next to George Pickens
By John Buhler
All I know is that I don't know nothing about what the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to do this offseason. For every calculated measure they make trying to take this team from good to great, they make another move counter to what they just did. While all eyes are on them trying to add a wideout to their receiver corps, they have moved on from Denzel Mims instead. What is going on?
Mims came to Pittsburgh back in October after not working well with the New York Jets. He may have been a standout playing for Matt Rhule at Baylor, but Mims has to find work somewhere else. While this roster cut could free up a roster spot for the Steelers to pursue someone like, I don't know,San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, they may sign another tight end.
Steelers fans, I am so sorry, but you are living in Arthur Smith's world now. He might be a decent offensive coordinator, but he was a lousy head coach for my Atlanta Falcons. Smith loves to run the ball more than his father Frederick loves to ship packages out of Memphis. All the while, the Steelers don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, and we must stop convincing ourselves George Pickens is one.
Either general manager Omar Khan is up to something, or the Steelers are just trying to make us mad.
The best way for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields to have success is to have good wide receivers.
Pittsburgh Steelers are now without one of their many wide receivers
It really comes down to what is best for the team. As long as Smith has head coach Mike Tomlin's buy-in, then this team should be OK. While this low-ceilinged team may not be much better than just OK, we know for a fact that the Steelers will win at least nine games this year because that is what Tomlin teams do. Then again, Smith was really addicted to 7-10 splitting when he was leading the Falcons.
I can sense the frustration emanating from Steelers fans' noggins. I see how angrily they are slinging those Terrible Towels of theirs. Believe me, I want to see y'all be undeniably good again, but signing and releasing one No. 4 wide receiver after another isn't going to cut it. The Steelers need to ask themselves, do we want to be great again or not? And then go from there. So go trade for Aiyuk.
The departure of Mims is not going to change the calculus of this team, but it will serve as an ever-present reminder that the Steelers aren't what they used to be. The reset button needed to be hit yesterday, but here we are. Perhaps the Steelers are on the phone right now with the 49ers, trying to figure out a way to bring Aiyuk to Western Pennsylvania. If they were to do that, we'd have something to discuss.
For now, we're looking at a team with an AFC Wild Card berth ceiling and not much more than that.