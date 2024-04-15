The Whiteboard: Play-In Tournament predictions and final NBA player rankings
Today on The Whiteboard, we're looking at one big question that could help decide each Play-In Tournament matchup, and looking at FanSided's ranking of the 99 best players in the NBA.
By Ian Levy
Which Philadelphia 76ers show up?
The 76ers played the Heat four times this season but only three regular rotation players — Paul Reed, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. played in all four of them. Embiid appeared in just one game in the series, ditto for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley. Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry were only available for three and two of those matchups, respectively, after getting traded to Philly.
The 76ers did beat the Heat on Apr. 4 with Embiid back in the lineup but Harris and Melton weren't available for that game and would hopefully be available against the Heat.
All that is to say, the 76ers are a mystery box without much of a track record to go on in this matchup. They'll need Embiid to be a force, they'll need Maxey to hit outside shots and they'll need someone to wrestle Jimmy Butler into inefficiency.
Is Coby White ready for the moment?
Coby White is one of the biggest reasons the Bulls are even in the playoff but he was an absolute disaster against the Hawks in three regular-season matchups — shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from beyond the arc. Looking through the clips, most of that looks like bad luck and he was 3-of-16 on open and wide-open 3-pointers against the Hawks.
He'll need a lot more of those shots to go down, but he'll also need to avoid settling and attack the basket. Particularly if he gets opportunities to work against Trae Young.
Can the Warriors slow down Domantas Sabonis?
The Warriors split their season series with the Kings but the one constant was the complete lack of an answer for Domantas Sabonis. He averaged 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game against the Warriors this season, shooting 51.0 percent from the field. Golden State doesn't have anyone who can compete with his size and physicality on the glass and there's only so much they can do about that with scheme and intensity.
But he's also become particularly adept at forcing the Warriors' defense to make a choice and then punishing them based on where they go. He's such a dangerous passer from the elbow but he can also bully single coverage from those spots from high-efficiency looks.
Given how things have gone this season, the Warriors may need to try and take away his drives and back-ins from inside the arc and force him to pass and hope they can outshoot the Kings from the perimeter. But if Sabonis is consistently dictating the action, the Warriors are in trouble.
Who defends Zion Williamson?
The Lakers have to feel good about taking three of four games from the Pelicans during the regular season but matching up with Zion will be their biggest concern. They don't want LeBron or Anthony Davis spending much time in this matchup and Zion has feasted on Rui Hachimura.
Against the Lakers this season, Zion has averaged 20.3 points and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 57.7 percent. Despite that production, his usage has been relatively low and if the Pelicans sense an advantage they might lean into it.
Davis and James are probably the Lakers' best options and give them the best chances of holding off the Pelicans in a single-game scenario. But the Lakers are also planning for a deep playoff run and need to consider how much they want to risk on securing the No. 7 seed knowing there are plenty more games to come.
NBA99: Ranking the best players in the NBA this season
The FanSided NBA team is excited to share our ranking of the 99 best players in the NBA. These rankings are a living document, updated regularly throughout the year, exploring how each player has carved out their NBA niche and how it is evolving over time.
So, why not 100? Why 99? Well, because it was the jersey number of both George Mikan and Tacko Fall. Because it was the first year of the post-Jordan-Bulls NBA. Because NBA Live 99 had enough foresight to put Antoine Walker on the cover and a 99 player rating is something special. Because the '99 NBA Draft brought us legends like Elton Brand, Baron Davis, Steve Francis and Manu Ginobili. Or, maybe we just couldn't decide who should be ranked No. 100 and gave up early.
Our rankings included blended assessments of both present and future value, keeping players on the list who are currently injured but moving them down based on the severity of their injury and how long we expect them to be off the court. We did not consider any information about salary or contract status. The rankings were built by a panel of FanSided staffers and contributors and represent our collective estimation of the NBA's power structure. Click on each player card to read more about their role, skills, production and more.
1. Let's see if the Thunder are who we think they are: "The Thunder secured the no. 1 seed, which also gives them a better chance of avoiding the Lakers—whose size and speed give them fits—in favor of an exhausted Curry, an exploitable New Orleans team, or the discombobulated Kings. Not much else to say. It’s been an incredible season for Oklahoma City, and now it gets to enjoy a rare win-win in a year when having the higher seed doesn’t exactly correlate to an advantageous matchup." The Winners and Losers From the NBA’s Musical-Chairs Finale
2. Time for the proof-flavored pudding: "The Celtics are an unbeatable buzzsaw, equipped with schematic versatility unmatched in the current NBA ecosystem. Boston has the ability to win different ways and play different styles. Joe Mazzulla has smartly used the Celtics' final weeks of virtually meaningless basketball to experiment with different looks and test his players in uncomfortable situations. The proof should be in the pudding this postseason." Predicting every round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs: Are the Celtics beatable?
3. Waiting to see what history has in store: "You already know what goes in this section: Rivers’ penchant for blowing 3-1 series leads (three in all; once in Orlando, twice with the Clippers). While he has pushed back on the years-long criticism on this front, rightfully pointing out that the context of each team’s situation should be considered, it doesn’t change the reality that many of his teams have let up when it matters most. It’s a blotch on his résumé, no matter how you slice it. Rivers’ teams have lost 3-2 series leads four times (Orlando once, Boston twice and once in Philly) and one 2-0 series lead (Clippers)." NBA postseason coaching tiers: From Doc Rivers to Darvin Ham, what’s at stake in coming weeks?