Possible D'Angelo Russell replacement could make Lakers dreams come true
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has an $18.7 million player option for next season. He can, in theory, pick it up and begin next season in LA. That said, the general expectation is that Russell will decline the option and search of more long-term security — whether it's with the Lakers or another franchise.
Not to burst your bubble, but the Lakers aren't about to give Russell a three or four-year contract. The Orlando Magic have been floated as a potential landing spot for Russell, whose 3-point shooting and playmaking absolutely carry value. After multiple postseason duds in Los Angeles, however, he has overstayed his welcome in purple and gold. The Lakers are going to look for upgrades, or at least a bit more stability.
If Russell walks, the options are plentiful. The Lakers can look to promote in-house options, such as Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent. Rob Pelinka can scour the free agent market, where Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry profile as feasible veteran minimum additions. Or, the Lakers can dial up the ol' cell phone and place a trade call.
Los Angeles has already been connected to a variety of potentially available point guards, from Trae Young, to Dejounte Murray, to Donovan Mitchell. All are varying degrees of possible for LA, but in reality, the Lakers' ideal trade candidate is probably Darius Garland. The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't going to send Mitchell to LeBron's team — call Dan Gilbert petty, but it's the truth — and if Mitchell re-signs, the popular belief is that Garland will request a trade.
Garland just so happens to be a Klutch Sports client. And, while the Cavs probably don't want to send their best player to LeBron's Lakers, Garland inspires less insecurity. That is especially true after his deceptively rough postseason, which ended with Cleveland losing in five games to the first-place Boston Celtics in the conference semis.
Darius Garland is the perfect D'Angelo Russell replacement for the Lakers
In terms of skill set, value, and myriad other factors, it's hard to argue against Garland as Los Angeles' best (realistic) point guard target. Trae Young is better, straight up, but the Hawks are going to demand a proper haul. He comes with more fit concerns than Garland, who won't require the same return package — even in a competitive market.
It's no picnic to match Garland's $36.7 million salary in a trade, but Los Angeles can package Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to get in the same ballpark. From there, it's a matter of negotiating draft picks and forcing Cleveland's hand. Several teams should line up to acquire Garland, so the Lakers would need to outbid the competition.
This is a prime opportunity for Los Angeles to buy low. Garland struggled for much of the season due to various injuries. Once the playoffs rolled around, Garland simply didn't have a rhythm built up. The Lakers can bet on positive regression once Garland is back to full strength. He was an All-Star in 2023, lest we forget.
At 24 years old, Garland is just beginning to scratch his prime with four years left on his contract. Los Angeles would have Garland locked up for the majority of his 20s, boosting the current roster and building a bridge to the future post-LeBron James.
Garland is an especially beneficial fit for Anthony Davis. He's one of the best pick-and-roll guards in basketball, equipped with sharp processing skills, manipulative handles, and a deadly pull-up jumper. Garland can feed Davis on lobs, initiate the Lakers' halfcourt offense, and remove a burden from LeBron's shoulders. Both Russell and Reaves were regular ball-handlers last season, but Garland is far more reliable with the rock in his hands (assuming he's healthy).
In addition to the on-ball value, Garland is a prolific 3-point shooter who ramped up his spot-up shooting following Mitchell's arrival a couple seasons ago. He's comfortable bombing standstill 3s, firing off movement, or attacking errant closeouts off the catch. In many ways, Garland is the ideal LeBron point guard — right down to his agent.
Even in a "down" year, Garland averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 assists on .446/.371/.834 splits for the Cavs this season. If he becomes available, the Lakers shouldn't hesitate to issue a significant offer.