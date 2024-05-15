Predicting the Green Bay Packers starting lineup for Week 1 of the 2024 season
By Jack Posey
Coming off a surprising season in which the Green Bay Packers reached the divisional round of the playoffs, Jordan Love and company will look to build on their previous season. They've already had an eventful draft and a couple of big splashes in free agency.
After Love’s performances at the end of last season, he has everyone wondering, how far can this team go? Here is how they will look at the beginning of 2024.
Packers depth chart: Starting lineup on offense for 2024
With Jordan Love's emergence, I expect him to be given the keys to the offense. But what makes Matt LeFleur's offense unique is the diverse play calling, such as going empty, shotgun, running the ball, and hard bootlegs. The play calling creates room for much different personnel, but I will look at the 11-personnel offense: five offensive linemen, three receivers, a tightened, a running back, and the quarterback. Here is how it will look.
QB: Jordan Love
RB: Josh Jacobs
LT: David Bakhtiari
LG: Elgton Jenkins
C: Josh Myers
RG: Sean Rhyan
RT: Zach Tom
TE: Luke Musgrave
WR: Christian Watson
WR: Romeo Doubs
WR: Jayden Reed
A couple of quick notes: Josh Jacobs signed a four-year deal worth $48 million, and Aaron Jones is now with the Vikings. Also, a reminder that David Bakhtiari has played in 25 games since 2020, so you can expect first-rounder Jordan Morgan to step in at some point during the season.
Packers depth chart: Starting lineup on defense for 2024
The Packers' defense won’t look very different player-wise. Still, the style of play might look different under new defensive coordinator Jeff Haley, who likes to run plenty of single high safety looks of man coverage and cover 3. Here is how the base 4-3 defense will look:
DE: Preston Smith
DE: Rashan Gary
DT: Devonte Wyatt
DT: Kanny Clark
LB: Quay Walker
LB: Edgerrin Cooper
LB: Lukas Van Ness
CB: Jaire Alexander
CB: Eric Stokes
FS” Xavier McKinney
SS: Javon Bullard
We will soon find out how easy or difficult it will be for the Packers to maneuver through the 2024 season with this lineup.