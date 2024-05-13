3 preseason takeaways for the LA Sparks as new WNBA season tips-off
The 2024 WNBA season is set to tip off this Tuesday and all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark's professional debut with the Indiana Fever. However, one team that is flying under the radar, is the Los Angeles Sparks.
Los Angeles will start the regular season this Wednesday and finished the preseason undefeated at 2-0. Preseason isn't the end all be all, and it's invariably a small sample but it's the time for franchises to evaluate talent, develop lineups, and make the final roster cuts and the Sparks showed a lot of positives.
The Sparks missed the postseason for the third consecutive season but head coach Curt Miller will continue to reshape this roster in his second year. The franchise will enter the 2024 season with a different look, as they lost Nneka Ogwumike in free agency. Despite Los Angeles continuing their rebuild, and the preseason being limited to two games, there are a few takeaways to consider. Here's what we learned
The LA Sparks floor general is Zia Cooke
Zia Cooke is one player that the Sparks will need as they continue to rebuild the roster. She was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2023 Draft but was fairly underwhelming as a rookie, shooting under 30 percent from the field and beyond the arc and averaging just 4.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in just over 14 minutes per game.
The South Carolina product finished the preseason with a strong 21-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury. Although she only finished with 7 points in the first preseason matchup against the Seattle Storm, her sense of pace stood out.
Last season, Cooke played 39 games and started four. With the influx of guards on the roster, Miller should consider inserting her in the starting lineup. She is a combo guard who can run the offense, get others involved, and score on all three levels.
The 5-foot-9 guard will be able to take the next steps by learning from the veterans on the team and growing with younger talent such as Cameron Brink, and Rickea Jackson. Miller loves to push the tempo, score on the break, and players who can move without the ball. Cooke can be that player for him and will be a coaching extension on the floor.
She looks much more prepared to succeed this season and all she needs is a consistent opportunity to prove herself.
Lexie Brown is back
After dealing with an illness in 2023, Lexie Brown is back and is the 3-and-D player that Los Angeles needs. She can guard multiple positions, handle the ball and space the floor.
Even though Brown is only 29, she is a veteran who can help develop younger players and help them grow as professionals. She finished the preseason averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
She has come off the bench throughout her career but Miller should keep her in the starting lineup. Brown is efficient from all three levels of the floor but her three-point shooting will elevate this team. Last season, she shot 41.5 percent from 3 in the 12 games she played. With young players like Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink in the lineup spacing will be key and she can be a big help.
Guard carousel
Miller has his work cut out as he continues to rebuild this roster into a contender. The organization is moving in the right direction after the last two drafts and recent free agencies. However, they're left with a lot of different pieces in the backcourt and not a lot of clarity about how first best together and offer the best mix of competing new and potential for the future.
LA needs to balance their attack. The WNBA is moving toward positionless basketball, however, you do need size, physicality, and length. Needless to say, there needs to be a balance of shooting guards and point guards. Cooke and Aari McDonald are two point guards who can elevate this team and their ability to get easy buckets out of the offense and provide energy. Last season, LA oftentimes lacked energy and would go on scoring droughts. Kia Nurse, Brown, and Layshia Clarendon are the veterans who will help fill in the gaps.
Dearica Hamby is already in playoff shape
Dearica Hamby finished the preseason averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. Last season in LA, the 6-foot-3 forward was adjusting to her new team and a new addition to her family.
After being traded from the Las Vegas Aces after her child's birth, it took her a while to adjust. Toward the end of the 2023 season, she started to get her first step back.
Although things can change after the preseason, Hamby played with force, speed, and finesse. She is starting to embrace taking on the scoring and rebounding load with the new-look roster.
Last season, former Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 points) and Jordin Canada (13.3) were the top two scorers on the team. Brown (11.1) and Clarendon (12.4) are still with the team but can't be expected to carry the scoring load alone.
While Hamby was playing for the Aces, she wasn't a top-scoring option and fell to the third and or fourth option at times. This season, she has the opportunity to mentor younger frontcourt players, strive to lead the team in scoring, and re-direct the Sparks toward the playoffs.