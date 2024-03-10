Printable ACC Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
March Madness is always preceded by conference championship week, and there are few (if any) league tournament titles that hold the historical weight in college basketball like the ACC Tournament. And now that the 2024 ACC Tournament bracket is set, we could be in store for an absolute classic showdown over the next week.
A heated Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night -- complete with tripping and some unsightly fan-player interactions postgame -- really helped to set the tense tone going into the ACC Tournament. Of course, that mood was largely because the North Carolina Tar Heels captured the second win over the rival Duke Blue Devils this season for a sweep of the series. It also gave Hubert Davis's team an outright regular season ACC title.
But now they want ACC Tournament hardware too. UNC is the favorite with Duke close behind, but we know that Tony Bennett's Virginia Cavaliers, the Clemson Tigers, and the feisty Pitt Panthers all have a chance to make noise. And let's never forget the potential bid thieves like Virginia Tech, Syracuse or even Florida State that could pop up and win the tourney.
So what will happen with the league tournament title on the line and a berth in March Madness? If you're filling out yours for a pool or just to prove you're right, we've got you covered with a printable ACC Tournament bracket along with the tournament schedule and more.
Printable 2024 ACC Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
With the win over Duke to claim the season series sweep, North Carolina earned the No. 1 seed and handed the rival Blue Devils the No. 2 seed. Both of the league leaders, however, get the double-bye in the ACC Tournament and won't see the floor in this tourney until Thursday after seven games have already been played.
Where is the 2024 ACC Tournament?
The 2024 ACC Tournament is being played in Washington, DC with the games being held at Capital One Arena, the home of the Georgetown Hoyas (ironically in the Big East, not this conference). Though ACC college hoops fans are intimately familiar with the tourney being held in Greensboro, NC, the conference has shown a willingness to move the tournament around in recent years and this is one of those years with the games in the nation's capital.
ACC Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
The ACC Tournament is the type of things kids in North Carolina and Virginia get a special day in class where the teacher turns it on for young fans to get indoctrinated in the best possible way. So let's take a look at the full schedule for the tournament that will be updated with matchups throughout the action that begins with the first round on Tuesday, March 12.
First Round (Tuesday, March 12)
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
13 Georgia Tech
12 Notre Dame
2 p.m. ET
ACC Network
15 Louisville
10 NC State
4:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network
14 Miami (FL)
11 Boston College
7 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Second Round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
9 Florida State
8 Virginia Tech
Noon ET
ESPN/ESPN2
13 Georgia Tech/12 Notre Dame Winner
5 Wake Forest
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
15 Louisville/10 NC State Winner
7 Syracuse
7 p.m. ET
ESPN2
14 Miami/11 Boston College Winner
6 Clemson
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 14)
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
9 Florida State/8 Virginia Tech Winner
1 North Carolina
Noon ET
ESPN/ESPN2
TBD/5 Wake Forest Winner
4 Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
TBD/7 Syracuse Winner
2 Duke
7 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
TBD/6 Clemson Winner
3 Virginia
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals (Friday, March 15)
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
TBD
TBD
7 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
TBD
TBD
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ESPN2
ACC Tournament Final (Saturday, March 16)
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
TBD
TBD
8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN