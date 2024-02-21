Projected college basketball rankings, bracketology after Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
UConn's No. 1 ranking is in danger after an upset loss to Creighton.
It took just one day for the Week 16 AP Top 25 college basketball rankings to become mostly irrelevant at the top.
The previously unanimous No. 1 team in the nation, UConn, was taken down a peg on Tuesday night by the Creighton Blue Jays, 85-66.
And it wasn't particularly close either. Enjoying their time in the spotlight, Creighton pulled off their first-ever victory over a No. 1-ranked team by leaving absolutely no doubt. They were ahead by 14 points at halftime and led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Led by Steven Ashworth's 20 points, including five three-pointers, the Bluejays shot 50 percent from behind the arc.
Tristen Newton's 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for UConn weren't enough in the end. It was a humbling outing for a Huskies team that hadn't lost since Dec. 20.
How will this upset impact the rankings?
College basketball rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after UConn, Baylor upset
- Houston
- UConn
- Purdue
- Arizona
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Marquette
- Duke
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Creighton
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Auburn
- Dayton
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Saint Mary's
- San Deigo State
- South Carolina
- Washington State
- Colorado State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Florida
Purdue lost to unranked Ohio State over the weekend and dropped from No. 2 to No. 4. So don't expect a major tumble for the Huskies after losing on the road to the No. 15 team in the country, a team they blew out at home a month ago. At worst, they'll drop to No. 2.
Still, this does open the door for Houston to take over the No. 1 spot in the rankings, unless Saturday's meeting with Baylor goes poorly for the Cougars. They're in the driver's seat.
Of course, Baylor is a wounded animal after losing on Tuesday night as well. They fell 78-71 to No. 25 BYU. It was their second loss in 10 days, dropping them from No. 11 down a few notches.
Bracketology update after UConn's loss to Creighton
UConn fans can breath easy despite the pain of an upset. The Huskies shouldn't see a significant change to their bracketology projections despite the loss.
It appears unanimous that UConn is the No. 1 seed in the East and they're likely to remain there unless additional losses come their way before the Big East Tournament.