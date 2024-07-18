Projected Denver Nuggets depth chart with Russell Westbrook
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers sent veteran guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, revealing Utah will receive a second-round pick swap and cash as part of a sign-and-trade involving Kris Dunn.
For the second time in roughly 17 months, Westbrook gets dealt to the Jazz by a Los Angeles franchise. However, like his last stint with Utah, it won't be long before he's cut loose and can land with his team of choice.
Wojnarowski anticipates Westbrook and the Jazz agreeing on a contract buyout, with the nine-time All-NBA floor general intending to "eventually" join the Denver Nuggets.
While Westbrook may not be the former NBA MVP he once in 2016-17, he presents Denver with a secondary ball-handler/playmaker, something they've lacked. But where does he fit into the Nuggets' rotation? Does he crack the starting five?
Projected Denver Nuggets depth chart after Russell Westbrook trade
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Jamal Murray
Russell Westbrook
Trey Alexander
SG
Christian Braun
Julian Strawther
Jalen Pickett
SF
Michael Porter Jr.
Peyton Watson
PF
Aaron Gordon
Vlatko Čančar
Hunter Tyson
C
Nikola Jokic
Zeke Nnaji
DeAndre Jordan
DaRon Holmes II*
Nuggets 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes will miss the upcoming season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Summer League.
Considering it's hard to envision Westbrook and Nuggets star lead guard sharing a backcourt, the former will presumably be part of the second unit. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old will instantly supplant rookie Trey Alexander on the depth chart and fill a critical reserve role as a valuable bench player.
The Nuggets lost 3-and-D wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via free agency this offseason and have yet to replace him adequately. Yet still, his departure doesn't mean Westbrook will be a starter. Instead, Denver is betting on internal growth from some of its youngsters, like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther.
Reportedly, reigning MVP and Nuggets centerpiece Nikola Jokic has expressed his desire to play alongside Westbrook. Now, Denver is granting his wish, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 22.5 nightly minutes across 68 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Unfortunately, he has struggled to transition from offensive focal point to fringe option amid the twilight years of his career. Perhaps that could change with his new environment and surroundings in Denver.