Projected Denver Nuggets depth chart with Russell Westbrook

Veteran floor general Russell Westbrook intends to join the Denver Nuggets, so we forecasted how the rotation will shake out following the news.

By Lior Lampert

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers / Harry How/GettyImages
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers sent veteran guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, revealing Utah will receive a second-round pick swap and cash as part of a sign-and-trade involving Kris Dunn.

For the second time in roughly 17 months, Westbrook gets dealt to the Jazz by a Los Angeles franchise. However, like his last stint with Utah, it won't be long before he's cut loose and can land with his team of choice.

Wojnarowski anticipates Westbrook and the Jazz agreeing on a contract buyout, with the nine-time All-NBA floor general intending to "eventually" join the Denver Nuggets.

While Westbrook may not be the former NBA MVP he once in 2016-17, he presents Denver with a secondary ball-handler/playmaker, something they've lacked. But where does he fit into the Nuggets' rotation? Does he crack the starting five?

Projected Denver Nuggets depth chart after Russell Westbrook trade

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

PG

Jamal Murray

Russell Westbrook

Trey Alexander

SG

Christian Braun

Julian Strawther

Jalen Pickett

SF

Michael Porter Jr.

Peyton Watson

PF

Aaron Gordon

Vlatko Čančar

Hunter Tyson

C

Nikola Jokic

Zeke Nnaji

DeAndre Jordan

DaRon Holmes II*

Nuggets 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes will miss the upcoming season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Summer League.

Considering it's hard to envision Westbrook and Nuggets star lead guard sharing a backcourt, the former will presumably be part of the second unit. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old will instantly supplant rookie Trey Alexander on the depth chart and fill a critical reserve role as a valuable bench player.

The Nuggets lost 3-and-D wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via free agency this offseason and have yet to replace him adequately. Yet still, his departure doesn't mean Westbrook will be a starter. Instead, Denver is betting on internal growth from some of its youngsters, like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther.

Reportedly, reigning MVP and Nuggets centerpiece Nikola Jokic has expressed his desire to play alongside Westbrook. Now, Denver is granting his wish, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 22.5 nightly minutes across 68 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Unfortunately, he has struggled to transition from offensive focal point to fringe option amid the twilight years of his career. Perhaps that could change with his new environment and surroundings in Denver.

