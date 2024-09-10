Raheem Morris says the quiet part out loud in revealing the Steelers' biggest problem
By John Buhler
It was close, but it really wasn't, and no, it wasn't pretty. As the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 1-0 on the season in their 18-10 road win over the upstart Atlanta Falcons, I cannot say that either franchise is feeling overly confident about their team. Atlanta played great defense, but struggled to move the ball down the field due to Kirk Cousins' inherent immobility. Hopefully, he can move a bit here soon.
As for the Steelers, they did not score a touchdown, and didn't get particularly close to getting the ball into the end zone. It was six three-point tries off the trusted right foot of Chris Boswell that was the difference on the scoreboard. It was T.J. Watt's hall-of-fame ability to blow up the game that quickly put the game in Pittsburgh's favor. Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris saw it a bit differently.
While on Dukes & Bell on 92.9 The Game, Morris gave the Steelers quite a back-handed compliment.
"We couldn't get those guys to have to open up. Because you gotta be able to score points to be able to do that. Pittsburgh lives in the ugly game. And that's where they live. They love it. They're one of the best at it in the business. We gotta be able to get those guys out of the ugly game in order to win those games."
If you read between the lines, Morris is implying that the Steelers are incredibly limited on offense, and they can really only win one way, which is what we saw on Sunday. Had Atlanta been able to open up the field a bit with the downfield passing game, Pittsburgh may not have been able to win if Atlanta got 21 on the board. They got 10, and I've got five on it when it comes to the Falcons improving soon.
Pittsburgh also has to adjust after losing its punter and holder Cameron Johnston for the season, too.
Raheem Morris has identified the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest weakness
Look. Just because Morris' Falcons couldn't do much of anything offensively after identifying the Steelers' biggest weakness, this cannot sit well with the towel twirlers of the world. Morris has every reason to dunk on Arthur Smith because he never worked for him. In fact, he was the man who got the Falcons job in 2021 after Morris did the lord's work as their interim head coach way back in 2020.
The thing that needs to happen for the Steelers is this. Mike Tomlin has to start Justin Fields the rest of the way. He was just mobile enough to escape a middling at best Falcons pass rush. Just wait until they play somebody who is exceptional at that like the Cleveland Browns. Russell Wilson may have a slightly better command of the offense than Fields, but we are already at the ceiling with Wilson now.
Ultimately, Tomlin cannot fire Smith after only one season because that would look so beyond terrible for him. He will probably guide this team to nine or 10 victories out of sheer will, but he if is proving to be that bad at evaluating offensive coordinator talent, then the Steelers are no better than the Imitation Steelers in Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes. Smith is not Brian Ferentz, but is he Tim Lester?
The Steelers need a No. 2 wide receiver like the Falcons need a prayer to get through Week 5 now...