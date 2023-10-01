Raiders cut ties with Chandler Jones after arrest
The latest report reveals that the Las Vegas Raiders have made the decision to release star DE Chandler Jones following a tumultuous week filled with legal issues. Everyone is extending their best wishes and hoping he can receive the necessary assistance.
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Chandler Jones after he was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing items from his ex-girlfriend’s house. He allegedly then proceeded to burn them in his backyard and sent her a video of it, according to Adam Schefter.
Jones has been through a tough stretch of events in 2023 and was previously on the non-football injury list as he dealt with “personal” issues.
Chandler Jones arrested: What we know so far
The issues turned into legal problems on Friday when it was reported by Las Vegas Locally that the four-time Pro-Bowler was arrested for stealing items from his ex-girlfriend’s house. He was later released on bail and is expected back in court on Dec. 4th according to ESPN.
Jones was allegedly served a temporary restraining order the day prior, which meant he could not contact her in any way, shape, or form, but instead started to apparently send her Snapchat messages, which violated the terms of the order, leading to his eventual arrest, according to that report.
It was recently reported that earlier this week, Chandler Jones claimed that he was involuntarily committed to a mental hospital and was medicated against his will. He hasn’t been with the Raiders since Sept. 5 due to a reported dispute accessing team facilities.
The same day the restraining order was apparently sent to him, he went live on social media and made unfounded allegations about Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez’s death while breaking down and crying.
Raiders statement on Chandler Jones
Days prior to getting released the Raiders said in a statement, “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment," it seems they think this is best for both parties.