Raiders have priced the entire league out of Davante Adams chase thanks to lofty demand
Davante Adams has made his displeasure with the state of the Las Vegas Raiders known. He is asking for a trade, point blank, and the Raiders are expected to oblige in due time. That said, as the 32-year-old recovers from a hamstring injury, nothing appears imminent. And the clock, well, it's ticking.
The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away on Nov. 5. According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, nobody has come close to matching the Raiders' asking price for Adams — a second-round pick and additional compensation.
The "preference" within the organization is to get a trade done sooner than later, but Las Vegas won't part with its top pass-catcher for pennies on the dollar. That complicates an already uncomfortable situation. Adams is unhappy. The Raiders aren't particularly thrilled. And, due to the nature of his contract, this could drag on to the very last second.
Raiders are asking too much for Davante Adams right now
On the surface, a second-round pick seems more than fair for a receiver of Adams' caliber. Last season, split between Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, Adams roped in 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. That was "down" compared to Adams' usually high standards. Put him in a more explosive offense and those numbers could perk back up immediately.
That said, Adams is 32. Age is an unavoidable factor here, especially when paired with the uncertain nature of Adams' contract. He is due $44.1 million next season in non-guaranteed money, which he almost definitely won't get. That means Adams is, for all intents and purposes, on an expiring contract. Anybody trading for Adams must account for his ability to pack up and leave at season's end. He is quite possibly a rental.
Typically, teams aren't tripping over themselves to cough up a second-round pick for a past-prime veteran on an expiring contract. Adams would probably be open to re-signing with a number of contenders on his rumored wishlist — New York, Buffalo, Dallas, etc. — but that ensures little, and it's unclear how much Adams can even contribute during his one year under guaranteed contract due to this hamstring injury. He was termed "week-to-week" when it happened.
It's clear the Raiders are on a different page than every Adams suitor right now. There is more than enough time for the two sides to meet in the middle — or for Las Vegas to cave in, or for a desperate contender to get, well, desperate — but as we sit here in the aftermath of Week 5, it seems we could be waiting a while to find out Adams' next team.
Is he worth a second-round pick despite all the red flags and baggage? Maybe. Adams is a genuine all-time talent, one of the best receivers of his generation. He might not be the full-blown elite wideout of yesteryear, but he's still a dynamic, physical athlete who can run sharp routes and out-stretch even the best defensive backs on a regular basis.
Most of the teams connected to Adams would be planting him in a robustly talented WR room, where he is lined up opposite at least one other top-shelf playmaker. That seems like the ideal setup at this point (cough, cough, New York Jets). Until Las Vegas and their negotiating partners can get a better handle on Adams' value, however, expect the veteran wideout to stew uncomfortably in his current organization.