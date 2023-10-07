Rangers-Orioles start time: ALDS rain delay update for Game 1 in Baltimore
Game 1 of the ALDS clash with the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Texas Rangers entered a rain delay at the start. When will the game start now?
The Baltimore Orioles are set to get their MLB postseason started in the ALDS by hosting the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon for Game 1. Unfortunately, a rain delay had other plans and stifled the buzz around the city for the team being back in the playoffs.
The Orioles announced prior to the scheduled first pitch at 11 a.m. ET that Game 1 would be delayed due to inclement weather.
That has fans both at Camden Yards and wanting to watch the ALDS at home wondering when Game 1 will start.
Rangers-Orioles start time: Rain delay updates for ALDS Game 1
Update: The Orioles announced that first pitch will now be at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, giving us a one hour and 15 minute delay.
Original Post: As of the announcement from the Orioles, there is no scheduled start time for Game 1 between the Rangers and Orioles.
According to Rotowire's MLB weather report for Saturday, however, the good news is that the precipitation does not appear to be heavy nor is it strongly in the forecast for the rest of the day. There is a good chance that Game 1 should not be delayed any more than an hour as there is a less than 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. ET.
Baltimore was one of the big stories of the 2023 season with their breakout year from their collection of young stars, surging to the No. 1 seed in the American League. They'll be starting Kyle Bradish in Game 1 against a Rangers team that was white-hot midway through the year, but faltered a bit to qualify as a wild card. They'll be starting Andrew Heaney in this game.
Whenever the rain does subside, though, rest assured that the fans at Camden Yards will be rocking as they are excited to once again have playoff baseball for Baltimore.
We will keep you updated with any official word about when the game could start.