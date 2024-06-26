Ranking the available NBA free agent centers in 2024
By Ian Levy
The center market in NBA free agency doesn't have the star depth of the wings or forwards but there are plenty of intriguing players available. Whether your favorite team is looking for a pick-and-roll partner, a defensive anchor, a presence on the glass or just a big body to throw at opponetns in the post, they'll find someone to pursue.
Here are the top free agent center options for this offseason, organized into tiers but how much they have to offer a competitive team.
NBA free agent center rankings:
Specialists
10. Damian Jones, unrestricted free agent
Jones has never really been a rotation player in his eight NBA seasons but he's been the big man of last resort for some very good teams, including two Warriors' championship teams and the 2019 team that lost to the Raptors in the NBA Finals. He has no particular skills of note other than being big and moderately mobile but is worth a look for a team that just needs size at the end of the bench.
9. Luke Kornet, unrestricted free agent
Kornet played just over 15 minutes per game for the Celtics in the regular season, which dropped to 10 in the playoffs. But he proved he can be the third big for a championship team, with just enough touch, length and defensive acumen to make it all work.
8. Mo Bamba, unrestricted free agent
Bamba came into the league as a tantalizing mix of shot-blocking and (hypothetical) 3-point shooting. He's never put it together enough to carve out a consistent spot in a rotation but he's still a 26-year-old 7-footer who blocks 2.7 shots per 36 minutes and makes 36 percent of his 3s.
7. Andre Drummond, unrestricted free agent
Drummond is no longer the high-flying vertical spacer he was in his younger days but he's still a space-eater in the paint and one of the most effective rebounders in NBA history. For any team that needs size and strength more than any specific skill manifestation of that, Drummond is your guy.
Backup options
6. Drew Eubanks, unrestricted free agent
Eubanks isn't outstanding in any particular regard, doesn't have much range and is a bit undersized at 6-foot-9. But he's been a capable, versatile backup 5 for the Blazers and Suns the past two seasons, averaging 11.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes.
5. Goga Bitadze, unrestricted free agent
In his fifth season, Bitadze finally broke through starting 33 games and proving to be a capable backup and stopgap for Wendell Carter Jr. He doesn't have a ton of upside in his game but he's good in drop coverage and a pretty good finisher and passer out of the pick-and-roll.
4. Mo Wagner, team option
Wagner might not be available as the Magic have an $8 million team option they can pick up. But he has a lot of appeal as an offense-first big off the bench who can post-up smaller defenders, face-up a bit against bigger ones and with just enough stretch in his game to keep the defense honest.
Starters
3. Jonas Valančiūnas, unrestricted free agent
Valančiūnas may have been a bit overpaid on his last contract but he's a massive space-eater who still has a lot of utility at the right price. He's a capable post-scorer, a good screener, a great offensive rebounder and has just enough of a 3-point shooting track record to keep the defense honest. The big question marks are the cost and how strong a team defense you can build with him in the middle.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein, unrestricted free agent
Hartenstein was an essential piece for the Knicks playoff run, a terrific and versatile big man defender who can finish, crash the offensive glass and make the kind of smart, connective passes that keep the offense humming. The Knicks would love to have him back but are capped on how much they can offer him and there are several other teams who can offer more and could get just as much out of his versatile skills.
1. Nic Claxton, unrestricted free agent
Claxton was a bit lost in the Nets' struggles last season but the year before, he led the league in field goal percentage and received votes for Defensive Player of the Year. He's a terrific rim protector but can switch and defend in space as well. He's limited on offense but obviously a great finisher and has enough length and athleticism to give the defense plenty to worry about. Put him on a better team with more reliable ball-handlers and he could regain his star trajectory.