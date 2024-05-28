3 reasonable expectations for Lakers offseason
The L.A. Lakers are heading into the offseason after losing in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. L.A. is facing a lot of questions as the squad will most likely make a big trade this offseason in addition to whatever ends up happening with LeBron James's free agency decision.
James has spent the last six years with the squad but could be on his way out as the star could prioritize another franchise or possibly go to the team that ends up drafting Bronny James. As the Lakers face what could be a crazy offseason, here are three reasonable expectations for how it could work out.
3. Anthony Davis will be prioritized as the cornerstone of the franchise over LeBron James
Even if the Lakers sign LeBron James to a three-year max and draft Bronny James in the second round, it's extremely clear that Anthony Davis will be at the forefront of all the Lakers' decisions this offseason. Unlike James who probably has two to three years left in the career, Davis still has a good chunk of his career left.
As James starts to ride into the sunset, the squad will be likely looking for a second co-star to Anthony Davis. He is a great big man when healthy and the squad will probably be looking for a young guard or someone who can lead the offense as Davis hangs in the paint trying to get into his spot with the opposing big man guarding him.
With Davis being prioritized over James, the squad will likely make a trade for an All-Star who is a lot younger and perhaps focus on that timeline rather than who fits best with LeBron.
2. Lakers make big trade for an All-Star level veteran
The Lakers will likely make a trade for an All-Star-level veteran, even if it means sacrificing more of their already lacking depth. The squad will likely ship the three tradable first-round picks that they have in addition to the two starters they have in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
It's not exactly who they will end up trading for but L.A. will likely target veterans like Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell. If worst comes to worst the Lakers might settle for Zach LaVine (if the Bulls finally lift their petty trade embargo against them).
1. D'Angelo Russell will probably not be in a Lakers uniform next season
D'Angelo Russell, who hasn't been particularly loved by the fanbase will likely be on his way out. The guard has a player option this offseason and will end up getting traded if he exercises his option. While he was a better fit than Russell Westbrook was during his time, the other Russell's defense has been a huge reason why the Lakers have been unable to compete deep in the playoffs.
Additionally, the veteran has had inconsistent offense and would probably be better served on a squad where he can come off the bench. The Lakers may not even have to worry about it as Russell could decline his option and seek a longer, more lucrative contract with a team like the Magic.
We don't know exactly how this offseason will shake out for the Lakers but you can count on big moves and big names, with lots of changes.